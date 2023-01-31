LONDON Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Russian President Vladimir Putin personally threatened him with a missile attack in the run-up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a claim quickly denied by the Kremlin.
Politics
Boris Johnson says Putin threatened UK with missile strike
Johnson said Putin made the remarks during a very long and most extraordinary call in early February last year as Russian troops massed along the Ukrainian border. Johnson, who was prime minister at the time, was in Kyiv the day before to show Western support for Ukraine.
On the road to war: the United States struggled to convince its allies and Zelensky of the risk of invasion
He kind of threatened me at one point and said, Boris, I don’t want to hurt you, but with a missile it would only take a minute, or something. You know happy, Johnson said.
Russia has one of the largest stockpiles of nuclear weapons in the world, including longer-range missiles, but Johnson suggested he did not view Putin’s comments as a serious threat.
From the relaxed tone he took, the kind of detachment he seemed to have, he was just toying with my attempts to get him to negotiate, Johnson said.
Johnson is a master at grabbing the spotlight in this instance, he made sure to let everyone know that Putin had personally singled him out as a target and his critics say his words should be taken with a grain of salt given her background in embellishing or evading the truth.
Whether as a columnist writing half-truths about the European Union or later as Prime Minister giving his version of the Downing Street pandemic parties for which he is under investigation, Johnson has built a reputation.
Want to understand Boris Johnson? Read his incendiary journalism.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied Putin threatened Johnson with a missile attack and said the former prime minister either deliberately lied or misunderstood the Russian president.
It’s a lie, there was no missile threat, Peskov told reporters at a press briefing. Speaking about the challenges to the security of the Russian Federation, President Putin noted that if Ukraine joined NATO, the potential deployment of NATO or American missiles near our borders would mean that any missile would reach Moscow within a few minutes. If this passage was perceived that way, it is very embarrassing, he says.
There was no mention of a missile threat in the official statement issued by Downing Street after the appeal.
Johnson said that in the February 2 conversationhe had warned Putin that an invasion would be followed by tougher sanctions and that it would strengthen Western support for Ukraine, which would mean more NATO, not less NATO on Russia’s borders.
Johnson recalled: He said, Boris, you say Ukraine will not join NATO anytime soon, he said it in English. What’s coming soon? and I said, Well, he’s not going to join NATO for the foreseeable future. You know it perfectly well.
Three weeks after their call, Russia invaded Ukraine.
Johnson has sought to position himself as one of Ukraine’s most vocal supporters. He made a surprise visit to Kyiv just over a week ago when he had no official role in the UK government since he was ousted in September and met the president Volodymyr Zelensky, promising that Britain would stand by Ukraine for as long as necessary.
Anglo-Russian relations have been frosty for years, plunging in 2018 when Russian agents were accused of poisoning former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England.
Boris Johnson blames the herd and resigns to make way for new UK leader
In separate comments from the three parties Putin against the West series, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace spoke about the exchanges with Russian officials during a visit to Moscow in February last year.
Referring to conversations with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and General Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Army, he said: I remember telling Minister Shoigu They will fight, and he said: My mother is Ukrainian, they won’t! He also said he had no intention of invading.
It would be vrane in Russian. I think Vrane is some kind of show of intimidation or force: I’m going to lie to you. You know I’m lying. I know you know I’m lying and I’m going to lie to you again. He knew I knew, and I knew he knew. But I think it was about saying: I am powerful.
It was the pretty scary but straightforward lie of what they weren’t going to do that I think confirmed to me that they were going to do it. I remember as we were walking out, General Gerasimov said: Never again will we be humiliated. We were the fourth army in the world, we were now number two. Now it’s America and us. And there in that minute was that feeling of potentially why [they were doing this].
Natalia Abbakumova from Riga, Latvia contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2023/01/30/boris-johnson-putin-missile-strike/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Erdogan suggests Turkey could accept Finland into NATO without Sweden
- Boris Johnson says Putin threatened UK with missile strike
- Conversations with my cat | Columnists
- Annie Wersching, the original Tess from ‘The Last of Us,’ has died
- Ole Miss Men’s Tennis Closes ITA Kickoff Weekend 4-0 Sweep of Nevada
- Julia Fox’s mascara controversy illustrates the problem with algospeak
- ChatGPT can’t make music, but Google’s new AI model can
- Evolution of Trump docs probe predicts 2024 campaign clouded by legal entanglements
- India’s budget will be a beacon of hope for the world: PM Modi
- UK government abolishes in-house consulting as departments favor the Big Four
- The scoop – Monday, January 30, 2023
- Gemma Owen looks stunning in a mustard yellow dress as she enjoys a trip to Dubai with dad Michael