Boris Johnson says Putin threatened UK with missile strike

LONDON Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Russian President Vladimir Putin personally threatened him with a missile attack in the run-up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a claim quickly denied by the Kremlin. The accusation came in a BBC documentary on Putin and the West broadcast on Monday, and Johnson admitted the Russian leader may have been joking.

Johnson said Putin made the remarks during a very long and most extraordinary call in early February last year as Russian troops massed along the Ukrainian border. Johnson, who was prime minister at the time, was in Kyiv the day before to show Western support for Ukraine.

He kind of threatened me at one point and said, Boris, I don’t want to hurt you, but with a missile it would only take a minute, or something. You know happy, Johnson said.

Russia has one of the largest stockpiles of nuclear weapons in the world, including longer-range missiles, but Johnson suggested he did not view Putin’s comments as a serious threat.

From the relaxed tone he took, the kind of detachment he seemed to have, he was just toying with my attempts to get him to negotiate, Johnson said.

Johnson is a master at grabbing the spotlight in this instance, he made sure to let everyone know that Putin had personally singled him out as a target and his critics say his words should be taken with a grain of salt given her background in embellishing or evading the truth.

Whether as a columnist writing half-truths about the European Union or later as Prime Minister giving his version of the Downing Street pandemic parties for which he is under investigation, Johnson has built a reputation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied Putin threatened Johnson with a missile attack and said the former prime minister either deliberately lied or misunderstood the Russian president.

It’s a lie, there was no missile threat, Peskov told reporters at a press briefing. Speaking about the challenges to the security of the Russian Federation, President Putin noted that if Ukraine joined NATO, the potential deployment of NATO or American missiles near our borders would mean that any missile would reach Moscow within a few minutes. If this passage was perceived that way, it is very embarrassing, he says.

There was no mention of a missile threat in the official statement issued by Downing Street after the appeal.

Johnson said that in the February 2 conversationhe had warned Putin that an invasion would be followed by tougher sanctions and that it would strengthen Western support for Ukraine, which would mean more NATO, not less NATO on Russia’s borders.

Johnson recalled: He said, Boris, you say Ukraine will not join NATO anytime soon, he said it in English. What’s coming soon? and I said, Well, he’s not going to join NATO for the foreseeable future. You know it perfectly well.

Three weeks after their call, Russia invaded Ukraine.

Johnson has sought to position himself as one of Ukraine’s most vocal supporters. He made a surprise visit to Kyiv just over a week ago when he had no official role in the UK government since he was ousted in September and met the president Volodymyr Zelensky, promising that Britain would stand by Ukraine for as long as necessary.

Anglo-Russian relations have been frosty for years, plunging in 2018 when Russian agents were accused of poisoning former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England.

In separate comments from the three parties Putin against the West series, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace spoke about the exchanges with Russian officials during a visit to Moscow in February last year.

Referring to conversations with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and General Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Army, he said: I remember telling Minister Shoigu They will fight, and he said: My mother is Ukrainian, they won’t! He also said he had no intention of invading.

It would be vrane in Russian. I think Vrane is some kind of show of intimidation or force: I’m going to lie to you. You know I’m lying. I know you know I’m lying and I’m going to lie to you again. He knew I knew, and I knew he knew. But I think it was about saying: I am powerful.

It was the pretty scary but straightforward lie of what they weren’t going to do that I think confirmed to me that they were going to do it. I remember as we were walking out, General Gerasimov said: Never again will we be humiliated. We were the fourth army in the world, we were now number two. Now it’s America and us. And there in that minute was that feeling of potentially why [they were doing this].