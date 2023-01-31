Politics
Erdogan suggests Turkey could accept Finland into NATO without Sweden
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, June 29, 2022.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dealt another blow to Sweden’s NATO bid, suggesting his government may approve Finland’s application to join NATO without its Nordic neighbor.
Finland and Sweden both formally applied to join the 73-year-old defense alliance in May last year, reversing their longstanding policy of non-alignment following the large-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia. The two have sworn to move forward in tandem.
Erdogan, angry with the Swedish government for a number of reasons, is poised to make or break the two countries’ NATO membership plans as each state’s bid requires the unanimous approval of all 30 current members. Hungary is the only country along with Turkey that has not yet approved applications from the Nordic countries, which other member states want to speed up.
“We can deliver a different message to Finland [on their application], and Sweden would be shocked to see our message. But Finland shouldn’t make the same mistake as Sweden,” Erdogan said in a speech on Sunday.
The comments come days after Erdogan threatened Sweden’s NATO membership over a Quran burning led by right-wing extremists that took place outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, which Swedish authorities condemned but declared legal under the country’s free speech laws.
“Those who allow such blasphemy in front of our embassy can no longer count on our support for their NATO membership,” Erdogan said on January 23.
Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde and Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto attend a press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, after signing their countries’ accession protocols at NATO headquarters alliance in Brussels, Belgium on July 5, 2022.
Turkey’s animosity towards Sweden centers mainly on Sweden’s support for Kurdish groups that Ankara considers terrorist or affiliated with militants, and on arms embargoes that Sweden and Finland, as well as other EU countries, are imposing on Turkey for its targeting of Kurdish militias in Syria.
Finland lifted its nearly three-year long arms embargo against Turkey last week as part of its efforts to improve relations between the two countries and move one step closer to winning its bid for membership. NATO.
But relations between Stockholm and Ankara currently show no signs of improving.
Things got so heated after the Koran burning episode in the Swedish capital and an anti-Erdogan protest by Kurdish activists days before Finland’s foreign minister called for a “time out” in the talks with Turkey on the Nordic states joining NATO. .
“A time out is needed before we get back to the three-way talks and see where we are when the dust settles after the current situation, so no conclusions need to be drawn yet… I think there will be a pause for a while. weeks,” Pekka Haavisto told Reuters in an interview published on January 24.
Swedish leaders have stated bluntly that they will not be able to meet all of Turkey’s demands. Meanwhile, Turkey presented him with some kind of deadline.
“Turkey confirms both that we did what we said we would do, but they also say that they want things that we cannot or do not want to give them,” the prime minister said in early January. Swedish Ulf Kristersson. Nevertheless, he said he was convinced that Turkey would approve his country’s candidacy for NATO.
Turkey’s presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin recently said Sweden has eight to 10 weeks to make the changes requested by Ankara because Turkey’s parliament could be suspended ahead of the country’s crucial presidential election on May 14. Sweden said it needed an additional six months to make these changes.
Finland has yet to comment on how the potential of joining NATO without its neighbor and close ally Sweden might affect its plans to join the alliance.
