Suicide bomber kills 47 and injures over 150 at Pakistani mosque





A suicide bomber struck a crowded mosque inside a police compound in Pakistan on Monday, causing the roof to collapse and killing at least 47 people and injuring more than 150 others, officials said.

Most of the victims were police officers. It is unclear how the suicide bomber was able to slip into the fortified compound, which houses police headquarters in the northwestern city of Peshawar, and is itself located in a high-security area with d other government buildings.

Security officials and rescue workers gather at the site of the suicide bombing in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. A suicide bomber struck inside a mosque in the city of Peshawar on Monday , in northwestern Pakistan, killing several people and injuring dozens of worshippers. , officials said.

Zubair Khan/AP

Sarbakaf Mohmand, a Pakistani Taliban commander, claimed responsibility for the attack on Twitter. The main spokesperson for the militant group was not immediately available for comment.

Pakistan, which is predominantly Sunni Muslim, has seen an upsurge in militant attacks since November, when the Pakistani Taliban ended their ceasefire with government forces. Monday’s attack on a Sunni mosque was one of the deadliest attacks on security forces in recent years.

The militant group, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, is distinct from but close to the Afghan Taliban. The TTP has waged an insurgency in Pakistan for the past 15 years, seeking stricter enforcement of Islamic laws, the release of its government-detained members, and a reduction in the Pakistani military presence in areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. which he has been using for a long time as a base. .

More than 300 worshipers were praying in the mosque, and others were approaching, when the suicide bomber set off his bulletproof vest. Many were injured when the roof collapsed, according to Zafar Khan, a police officer, and rescuers had to remove mounds of debris to reach worshipers still trapped under the rubble.

Meena Gul, who was in the mosque when the bomb exploded, said he did not know how he survived unscathed. The 38-year-old policeman said he heard screams and screams after the explosion.

Police chief Siddique Khan said the death toll had risen to at least 47, while more than 150 people were injured. He said the suicide bomber blew himself up while among worshippers.

A nearby hospital listed many injured in critical condition, raising fears of a rising death toll.

Senior police and government officials attended the funerals of 30 police officers and arrangements were being made to bury the rest. The coffins were wrapped in the Pakistani flag, their bodies were then handed over to relatives for burial.

Peshawar is the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where the Pakistani Taliban has a strong presence, and the city has been the scene of frequent militant attacks.

The Afghan Taliban seized power in neighboring Afghanistan in August 2021 as US and NATO troops withdrew from the country after 20 years of war.

The Pakistani government’s truce with the TTP came to an end as the country continued to grapple with unprecedented floods that killed 1,739 people, destroyed more than 2 million homes and at one point submerged up to a third of the country.

Mohmand of the militant organization said a fighter carried out the attack to avenge the killing of Abdul Wali, widely known as Omar Khalid Khurasani, and was killed in neighboring Afghan province of Paktika in August 2022.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif condemned the bombing, vowed to take tough action against those behind it and ordered authorities to give the victims the best possible medical treatment.

Sharif traveled to Peshawar and visited the injured. His office said he would receive a briefing on the security situation in the northwest.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan called the bombing a terrorist suicide bombing.” He tweeted: My prayers and condolences go out to the families of the victims. It is imperative to improve our intelligence gathering and properly equip our police forces to counter the growing threat of terrorism.

Cash-strapped Pakistan is facing a severe economic crisis and is seeking a crucial $1.1 billion payout from the International Monetary Fund as part of its $6 billion bailout to avert default of payment. Talks with the IMF on reviving the bailout have stalled in recent months.

The Sharifs government came to power in April after Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament. Khan has since campaigned for a snap election, saying his ousting was illegal and part of a US-backed plot. Washington and Sharif reject Khan’s claims.

Associated Press writer Munir Ahmed in Islamabad contributed to this report.

