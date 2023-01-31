Politics
Xi Jinping likely to visit Moscow around anniversary of Ukraine invasion
Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit Russia at the invitation of Vladimir Putin on the first anniversary of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday.
This year, Russia and China will join efforts to further strengthen and promote bilateral relations between the two governments. As you know, Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Chinese leader Xi Jinping on an official visit this spring, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, according to a report by Russian state news agency TASS.
He added that the Kremlin was assuming that would be the central event on the bilateral agenda for 2023.
While the Russian Foreign Ministry has not cited a date for the planned visit by ally Moscow, the invasion of Ukraine launched by Mr Putin will mark one year on February 24.
Officials in Beijing did not confirm the Russian ministry’s remarks.
It will mark Xi’s first visit to Russia since the all-out war on Ukraine, even as China has tried to maintain a delicate balance by publicly backing Moscow’s invasion.
Mr Putin had called on his Asian ally to visit Russia in December. “We are expecting you, dear Mr. President, dear friend, we are expecting you next spring for a state visit to Moscow,” he told Xi in a lengthy introductory statement broadcast on state television.
In response, China’s playback of the video summit between the two leaders said there was a difference in the approach to their developing alliance.
Beijing also dedicated any mention of a visit to the invading nation and said the Xi Jinping administration would maintain its objective and fair stance.
In November, China issued scathing criticism of Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine, including Mr Putin’s non-disclosure of his invasion plans. China had also condemned the “irresponsibility” of the nuclear threats suggested ahead of the G20 summit in Indonesia.
According to a Chinese official, Mr Putin did not tell the truth to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, reported the FinancialTimes.
Officials said the two leaders hailed a boundless alliance between Moscow and Beijing when they met just 20 days before the Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine in February.
If he had told us, we wouldn’t have been in such a difficult position, the official revealed in November.
Mr Xi was caught off guard by the invasion of Ukraine, which Russia still describes as a special military operation, according to four people briefed on the February meeting between the two leaders.
China regrets that Moscow’s non-disclosure threatened the safety of thousands of Chinese nationals who were in Ukraine when the war broke out.
However, the Foreign Ministry stressed the role of trust bonds in the latest statement between Xi and Putin on deepening their comprehensive bilateral partnership and strategic cooperation.
“Over the past decade, heads of state have held forty meetings. These include bilateral visits, meetings on the sidelines of multilateral forums and other events,” the ministry said.
He added that in-person exchanges will hopefully resume as China eases anti-Covid restrictions.
“We will work hard to push Russia-China relations to a higher level in the interest of bilateral progress and for the benefit of our peoples,” the ministry said, hailing Beijing’s contribution as a trade ally. during the past financial year.
China is credited with being Russia’s biggest trading partner for more than a decade as its staunch ally.
The Asian nation, alongside India, is Russia’s largest oil importer, in addition to being the second-largest pipeline supplier and fourth-largest supplier of liquefied natural gas.
