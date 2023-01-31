Islamabad court to indict Imran Khan on February 7





Imran Khan, President of the PTI. AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: A local court in the federal capital decided on Tuesday to indict Imran Khan, president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in the controversial Toshakhana case.

The former prime minister who is facing a scandal over Toshakhana’s gifts for allegedly engaging in corrupt practices, which he denies, will be charged on February 7.

According to the ECP reference, Khan can be sentenced to three years in prison and a heavy fine if proven guilty.

Hearing today

The hearing was presided over by Extra Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal, who ordered the PTI President to post bail of 20,000 rupees to ensure his attendance in court.

The court exempted Khan from the proceedings at the last hearing, but ordered him to ensure his presence at this hearing. However, Khan has still not appeared today.

At the start of the hearing, the judge questioned Khan’s lawyer, Ali Bukhari, about his clients’ power of attorney.

However, the lawyer for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) argued in court that a power of attorney cannot be presented until Imran Khan appears in person, and urged the court to issue warrants for decision against the former Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Bukhari told the judge that they presented their client’s medical certificate at the last hearing. He also added that lawyer Ali Gohar, the PTI leader’s lead lawyer, would arrive in court in five minutes.

To this, the court ordered Bukhari to submit the power of attorney by today.

But the ECP lawyer again told the court that Khan’s lawyer could not submit the power of attorney until he submitted a bond to ensure the presence of the PTI leaders in court.

The ECP lawyer then urged the court to issue arrest warrants against the head of the PTI for his failure to appear.

However, the court rejected the commissions request but ordered the head of the PTI to submit bail of 20,000 rupees to ensure his attendance at the next hearing.

Timeline of the Toshakhana case

In August 2022, Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf sent a reference to the ECP under Articles 62A, 63A and 223, requesting the disqualification of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in light of the scam by Toshakhana.

On October 22, the Election Commission found the former prime minister guilty of submitting false statements and an incorrect statement in his candidacy documents and disqualified him.

Exactly one month after the disqualification verdict, a court in Islamabad sent a notice to the head of the PTI after receiving the reference Toshakhana from the ECP, which marked the start of a lawsuit against Imran Khan.

In the dismissal, the electorate said Khan deliberately concealed facts” and submitted a false statement of his assets and liabilities.

The court sent another notice to Khan on December 15, notifying him of the initiation of criminal charges against him for allegedly engaging in corrupt practices on January 9.

However, the president of the PTI has always been absent from the hearings and did not appear in court on January 9 either.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1036046-toshakhana-islamabad-court-to-frame-charges-against-imran-khan-on-feb-7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

