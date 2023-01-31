Only President Jokowi can assess performance of ministers: BKPM chief





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Bahlil Lahadalia, Minister of Investment/Head of the Indonesian Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM), has said that only President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) can assess the performance of ministers in Indonesia’s Onward cabinet. Lahadalia, who was met by reporters at the State Palace area in Jakarta on Tuesday, said he was unaware of President Jokowi’s assessment of his ministers amid rumors that a cabinet reshuffle was scheduled for Wednesday, February 2. “I don’t know. I happened to be in charge of investments. I’m not a minister who oversees performance,” Lahadalia said. According to the minister, President Jokowi has an assessment for each minister, although only the head of state knows about it. “The president is the commander. We ministers are his subordinates. There has to be an evaluation from the boss, and who gets evaluated, what the scores are, only the president knows,” he remarked. Lahadalia said if the president was angry with ministers, that would be hard to predict. This is in keeping with Jokowi’s character so far. “As for the Javanese, from Solo, angry or not angry, they look alike, so I have a hard time guessing,” Lahadalia remarked. Several ministers summoned to the Palace on Tuesday also admitted they were unaware of a cabinet reshuffle that would be announced on Wednesday (February 1). Related news: President could reshuffle cabinet at any time: VP Amin Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan said he came to the palace to discuss the price of rice, chilli, eggs and meat. “The reshuffle is the president’s right,” Hasan said. Meanwhile, Coordinating Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto urged journalists to wait for news on politics on Wednesday (February 1). “As far as politics go, wait until Wednesday,” he said. According to the Javanese calendar, Wednesday, February 1, 2023 is Pon Wednesday, and President Jokowi by convention announces important decisions on Pon Wednesdays. President Jokowi, on several occasions, also indicated that there would be a cabinet reshuffle. News of a cabinet reshuffle first broke in late 2022 due to pressure from PDI-Perjuangan politicians. The reshuffle, particularly of ministers from the NasDem party, came after the party supporting the government declared Anies Baswedan as its presidential candidate in the 2024 elections. Related news: All should wait for more information on cabinet reshuffle: President Related news: President Jokowi hints at 2023 cabinet reshuffle

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/271248/only-president-jokowi-can-evaluate-ministers-performance-bkpm-head The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos