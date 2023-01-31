Toshakhana case: Islamabad court to indict former PM Imran Khan on February 7





ISLAMABAD (PAKISTAN): Imran Khan, former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), will be charged in the Toshakhana case by the Islamabad court on February 7, Geo News reported. Zafar Iqbal, Extra Sessions Judge of the Islamabad Local Court, on Tuesday announced the arraignment date after Khan failed to appear before him despite being summoned. The court also ordered the PTI chief to submit bail bonds of Rs 20,000 to ensure his attendance at the next hearing, Geo News reported. gifts, which he received as Prime Minister of Pakistan, he had however denied the allegations. The former Prime Minister, in his response, argued that the sale of the gifts he had obtained from the Treasury (Toshakhana) after paying Rs 21.56 million brought in around Rs 58 million. One of the gifts included a graff wristwatch, a pair of cufflinks, an expensive pen and a ring while the other three gifts included four Rolex watches. Toshakhana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores valuable gifts given to leaders, parliamentarians, bureaucrats and civil servants by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries. The leader of the PTI was no longer a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan. In the verdict, the ECP also said that Khan had made “false statements and incorrect statements, therefore he also committed the offense of corrupt practices defined in Sections 167 and 173 of the Electoral Code Act, 2017”. He added that the offense was punishable under Section 174 of the Elections Act 2017 and ordered prosecution and follow-up action under Section 190(2) of the Elections Act. The ECP had also sent a referral to a trial court to pursue criminal charges in the case, Geo News reported. Khan for allegedly engaging in corrupt practices.

