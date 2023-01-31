modi budget: ‘India first, people first’ says PM Narendra Modi ahead of parliament budget session





Ahead of the budget session of parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that India’s budget will try to meet the hopes and aspirations of ordinary citizens amid an unstable global economic environment. Prime Minister Modi said: “Thinking of ‘India first, people first’, we will drive this budget session of Parliament forward. “Our finance minister will tomorrow present one more budget in front of the country. In today’s global circumstances, not only India but the whole world is looking at India’s budget,” Prime Minister Modi said. . The Prime Minister strongly expressed his confidence that the Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman will make efforts to meet the aspirations.

“Amidst the unstable global economic situation, India’s budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of ordinary citizens, the silver lining that the world sees shining brighter – for this, I firmly believe that Nirmala Sitharaman will make every effort to fulfill these aspirations,” Prime Minister Modi said while addressing the media. The Prime Minister cited the “credible voices from the world of economics” and said they had brought a positive message ahead of the session. “Today the budget session begins. Credible voices from the world of economics have brought a positive message, a glimmer of hope and the start of enthusiasm. It is an important event today,” said- he declared. President Draupadi Murmu’s inaugural address to the joint session of the two chambers is a source of pride for the Constitution. “The President will address a Joint Session for the first time today. The President’s first address to the Joint Session of Parliament is a matter of pride in our Constitution, and in particular respect for women. The world whole eyes are on India,” he said. “Our Finance Minister is also a woman. She will present one more budget in front of the country tomorrow. In today’s global circumstances, not only India but the whole world is watching India’s budget,” Prime Minister Modi added. The budget session will run for 27 sessions until April 6 with a one-month break to review budget documents. The first part of the session will end on February 13. Parliament will meet again on March 12 for the second part of the budget session and end on April 6.

