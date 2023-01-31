Pak’s support for Erdogan’s Nobel shows Islamabad’s myopic foreign policy choices









YEARS |

Updated: January 31, 2023

Islamabad [Pakistan]Jan 31 (ANI): Pakistan’s Senate’s decision to nominate Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the Nobel Peace Prize shows his inability to make rational foreign policy choices, Al Arabiya Post reported.

Pakistani Senate President Sadiq Sanjrani has written an official letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee on behalf of the Senate and registered the nomination of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the “Nobel Peace Prize” for his efforts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict.

However, Pakistan, which has remained a client state of China, will get the same fate from Turkey, Al Arabiya Post reported.

Erdogan cast his fishing net far and wide to secure his re-election, with the Nobel Peace Prize bet kicking off that endeavor.

Notably, Pakistan’s nomination comes amid its economic collapse and Pakistan’s ninth review for an expanded $7 billion financing facility with the International Monetary Fund. Who would believe that a failed state with a declining economy should come up with the name of an authoritarian leader of Turkey who, for all intents and purposes, is leading his nation down the same path of economic ruin as Pakistan?, Al Arabiya reported Post.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been Turkey’s undisputed president for two decades and he faces an upcoming election in 2024.

This provides the framework for this new proposal to award him the Nobel Peace Prize for his mediation in the Ukrainian conflict.

Calling Erdogan “a true statesman and leader, who always strives to improve and prosper not only his country, but the region and the world at large”, Sanjrani underlined that the Turkish president “carries the real message of the Holy Prophet Muhammad and his teachings of peace, tolerance and love for all mankind, as he continues to dispel myths and misconceptions related to Islamic teachings,” reported The Express Tribune.

Pakistan, which is an all-time friend of Turkey, chose this point in its journey as a nation to praise Erdogan. Obviously, this cannot be without wanting something in return.

The Pak-Turkey duo have been at the forefront of the anti-India stance around the world and are responsible for spreading more lies about Kashmir than any other country, Al Arabiya Post reported.

A recent report by Nordic Monitor states that Turkey has secretly helped Pakistan set up a camouflaged cyber army under the bilateral deal which is used for domestic political purposes as well as directed against the United States and the United States. India and undermines the criticism leveled at the Pakistani leadership. (ANI)

