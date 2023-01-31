Islamabad court to indict Imran Khan on February 7 in Toshakhana case





PTI President Imran Khan addressing a public gathering in this file photo. AFP/FileIndictmentOrders issued after PTI chief failed to appear in court. The head of the PTI ordered to submit bonds of 20,000 rupees.

ISLAMABAD: A local court in Islamabad decided on Tuesday to indict Imran Khan, president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in the Toshakhana case.

Additional sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal, hearing the criminal case against the PTI leader, announced February 7 as the date of the indictment.

The orders were issued by the judge after the PTI chief failed to appear in court for today’s hearing despite being summoned.

At the start of the hearing, the judge questioned Khan’s lawyer, Ali Bukhari, about his clients’ power of attorney.

However, the lawyer for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) argued in court that a power of attorney cannot be presented until Imran Khan appears in person, and urged the court to issue warrants for decision against the former Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Bukhari told the judge that they presented their client’s medical certificate at the last hearing. He also added that lawyer Ali Gohar, the PTI leader’s lead lawyer, would arrive in court in five minutes.

To this, the court ordered Bukhari to submit the power of attorney by today.

But the ECP lawyer again told the court that Khan’s lawyer could not submit the power of attorney until he submitted a bond to ensure the presence of the PTI leaders in court.

The ECP lawyer then urged the court to issue arrest warrants against the head of the PTI for his failure to appear.

However, the court rejected the commissions request but ordered the head of the PTI to submit bail of 20,000 rupees to ensure his attendance at the next hearing.

Disqualification

In November last year, the ECP, in a consensus verdict in reference to Toshakana, disqualified the former prime minister and ruled that the PTI leader was no longer a member of the National Assembly.

The ECP said the head of PTI submitted a false affidavit and was found guilty of corrupt practices under section 63(1)(p).

In the verdict, ECP also said that Khan had made false statements and incorrect statements, so he also committed the offense of corrupt practices set out in Sections 167 and 173 of the Elections Act 2017.

He added that the offense was punishable under Section 174 of the Elections Act 2017 and ordered prosecution and follow-up action under Section 190(2) of the Elections Act.

The ECP had also sent a referral to a trial court to initiate criminal proceedings in the case.

On Nov. 22, the trial court upheld the Toshakhana remand filed by the election commission against Khan for allegedly engaging in corrupt practices, which the former prime minister denies.

