China does not want to be on the losing side in Ukraine





Chinese leader Xi Jinping is seeking to distance himself from full-fledged support for Russia because he doesn’t want to end up on the losing side of the war.

This is according to a review by Max Boot, published by the Washington Postreports Ukrinform. “Beijing could play the same role for Russia as the United States plays for Ukraine. If that were to happen, the chances of a Russian victory would increase exponentially,” the article read. But that hasn’t happened, suggesting that, in practice, there are definite limits to the ‘limitless’ friendship that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping proclaimed just weeks before. the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Read also: State Department: the United States monitors the decisions China fact regarding Russia’s requests for security assistance China would be happy to continue trade with Russia on favorable terms, while the Russian Federation is gradually losing access to Western markets. At the same time, Beijing has become the Kremlin’s main source of imports, particularly those of semiconductors, which Russia needs to produce both civilian and military equipment. With all of this, Xi Jinping is far from staying exclusively on Putin’s side, the author notes — he is trying to balance between the West and Russia, which creates potential opportunities for leverage for the Biden administration. At the same time, it is noted that China is not happy with the economic disruption caused by the Russian invasion. China remains a creditor to low-income countries and must now worry about getting repayments from economies that have been hit by soaring commodity prices. “As an unsentimental practitioner of realpolitik, Xi doesn’t want to end up on the side of what could be the losing side,” the columnist says. In other words, a defeated Russia might not be a very useful future ally for China – another country with few friends in the world. And China, as the world’s largest trading nation, cannot afford to become as isolated as Russia. “It helps explain why Beijing is reaching out to Europe and trying to reduce animosity with the United States,” the author suggests. As noted, the Joe Biden administration in the United States continues to tighten restrictions on China in certain trade areas. In particular, the United States has reached an agreement with the Netherlands and Japan to limit the export to China of certain modern microchip-creating devices.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ukrinform.net/rubric-ato/3662470-china-doesnt-want-to-find-itself-on-losing-side-in-ukraine-media.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

