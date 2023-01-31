BBC documentary on Narendra Modi tries too hard to balance ‘both sides’

There is a freeze frame of an old English classic that I would like to present to you, it is that of Miss Havisham by Charles Dickensgreat expectations. A bride abandoned at the altar finds herself stuck in time for the rest of her years, wearing her wedding dress forever since then, trapped in a freeze frame when her world came crashing down. The BBC’s two-part documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi,India: the Modi question, had the same effect on me. I felt like I was watching this bride in old lace and white fishnet, out of step with time. I am going to explain.

The documentary was pre-sold to expected subversive audiences like me as a groundbreaking investigation that would bring new information to light and show us something we hadn’t seen before. There was also a brilliant cast of left-liberal characters that I always and will always admire and consider my heroes. Arundhati Roy, the writer who never minced his words. Aakar Patel, Indian activist and Chairman of Amnesty International, is tirelessly fighting the good fight. Siddharth Vardarajan, one of my favorite journalists and the founder of one of the last independent news outlets still standing. As also Hartosh Bal de Caravan. And Christophe Jaffrelot, one of the best-known scholars who researches and writes extensively on the Hindu right. I could go on.

Although it has interviewed the best voices and people who are still not afraid to speak their mind, the BBC has put them together in a way that says nothing new and is therefore guilty of painting a picture tired and pale of the same facts regurgitated in the same way. . This allows the ruling regime to use the films for another propaganda campaign by portraying themselves as victims and using criticism from the left to serve their own ends. The BBC has in effect taken India’s finest activists, writers and journalists who are pulsating, lively and dynamic, and bundled them into flat, repetitive tropes that make them feel like they are still. In short, the BBC put Miss Havishamd in the picture and did damage where she might have intended to do good.

Take the first part for example. The film traces back to Modi as Chief Minister of Gujarat and the pogrom against Muslims in 2002. The ominous music buildup leads to a dark and supposedly large computer screen revealing a now declassified diplomatic cable where a diplomat British made the assessment that Modi was responsible for the violence against Muslims and asked the police to step back and let the crowd do its job.

By producing no new evidence to support this claim, except for the opinion of retired diplomat and former British Foreign Secretary Jack Straw, the BBC allows the BJP and its spokespersons in India to having a field day, rightfully asking why the voices of retired diplomats from 20 years ago should be the voice of God and whether this isn’t a case of arrogance on the part of the BBC? If instead the BBC had used the diplomatic cables to show how Britain and Europe who blamed Modi for the bloodshed had let him off the hook five years later, they would have gave a new twist to the story. Exposing Britain’s duplicity would have cast a dark mirror, but the BBC didn’t go that far.

Godhra unanswered questions

Moreover, while on the subject of the violence in 2002, the BJP has always challenged the Indian and foreign liberal press to say that the genesis of the violence has never been given enough importance, the burning of ‘a train compartment the day before the pogrom, in which 59 Hindus kar sevaks VHP were reduced to ashes. The BBC could have actually done some groundwork on this, which could have raised some tough questions for the BJP. First, the 59 kar sevaks were traveling without a ticket on the train which caught fire. There were many who had bought tickets and made it out alive. What did they see? Why are their accounts buried? If indeed the Muslims had set fire to the bogey, there should be no fear in calling them. Why the silence?

Additional discomfort could have been brought by a sharp focus on the bogey of the train which burned. One investigation into the fire was led by the then BJP-led government and the other a few years later by opposition leader Lalu Yadav when he was railway minister. Both are therefore perceived as partisans. Couldn’t the BBC play a non-partisan role here and ask some fundamental questions that could really open a Pandora’s box? Here are some questions that come to mind. Why was the chain pulled and the train stopped before the designated station? Has a Muslim girl been assaulted? What happened to these stories and why did they disappear from our midst?

There are many accounts, although the BBC wanted to do a quick Google search, it would tell the story of VHP members who were on the train back from Ayodhya (in Uttar Pradesh) to Gujarat. Since that day, members of the VHP either feel abandoned by their own ilk or resentful and confused about their place in the Hindu parivar. Why not bring up their accounts if it’s just an old story of reviewing past events.

Balance

Now let’s move on to the second part. Even though it’s also a narrative, it does a much better job than the first film. It begins with India’s lynchings of the Akhlaqs in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh in 2015 and that of Alimuddin Ansari in Jharkhand in 2017. It then draws connections between Modis’ silence on these hate crimes against Muslims and the deactivation and dismemberment of Muslim-majority Kashmir in 2019, the crafting of the Hindu-friendly Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the violent crackdown on anti-CAA protests. The review of this film is rather oddly rooted in the film itself, in a sound note by writer Arundhati Roy.

Why am I telling you about this movie, Roy said. Only for there to be a recording somewhere that we weren’t all okay with it. But this is not a call for help because no help will come. That those who criticize Modi are complicit in his rise is a point raised by Roy but also by academic Christophe Jaffrelot. But they appear in the middle of an undifferentiated mass of sound bytes and are not followed in the film.

The most damning and unwatchable segments of this film, the calls for violence and rape by Hindu extremists and the video of police beating Muslims to death during the Delhi riots, are masked by opposing bytes. One seeks to balance the testimonies of the victims and that of the dead boy of Faizan’s mothers with that of the obnoxious and self-satisfied sound of the BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta, where he in fact dismisses the violence committed during the Delhi riots, which could at times different be construed as discriminatory to the point of criminal culpability. Here is what he says: In the larger scheme of things, the Delhi riots were not important. But it was important for the media because it means less work and you can get good media images right on your doorstep.

Now, if I was making this film, I would show Dasgupta’s statement for what it is by interweaving it with images of violence. With shots of police kicking Muslim men and asking them to sing the national anthem. Then viewers would be exposed to Dasgupta’s full-throated glorious horror. The BBC’s attempt to balance after testimony like this can only be interpreted as a sign of fear and defensiveness. Which begs the question, would he do a similar balancing act by making a film about the Rwandan genocide or about Auschwitz from the point of view of the SS?

So what is he trying to do with these films? We know that the job of the press in these times is to show us a dark mirror. How could the BBC have done this without trying to play it safe? There are many good examples around the world, but the one that immediately comes to mind is the two-part series or rather two films made by Joshua Oppenheimer about the genocides in Indonesia in 1965. He filmed the perpetrators rejoicing of what they had done and made two films showing them as they were without trying to balance their ideas in any way. Movies,The act of killing(2012) andThe gaze of silence (2014), shook up Indonesian politics and participated in the process of its dismantling. That’s what a good movie can do.

At present, India desperately needs such know-how, and it must be clear-headed in what it sets out to achieve. If the truth is what the BBC and the rest of us in India seek, then it must be unequivocal, unvarnished and laid bare. He must come with the intention to hit where it hurts. So it actually has to be thorough, fresh and bold, like the heroes of this two-part series Arundhati Roy, Aakar Patel and Safoora Zargar. Safoora protested the CAA on the grounds that it was partisan against Muslims. For this, she was sent to prison for 74 days while pregnant. And the BBC focuses on balance. I put down my file.

Revati Laul is a journalist and author of The anatomy of hate. She lives and works in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh.

This article first appeared onhelpmand has been republished with permission. You can read the original articlehere.