Islamabad court to indict Imran in Toshakhana case





ISLAMABAD:

A Court of Extra Sessions in Islamabad on Tuesday announced its decision to indict Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan in the Toshakhana dismissal (deposit of gifts) against him on February 7.

District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the case and set February 7 (Tuesday) as the date for the indictment. The former prime minister was also ordered to pay bail of 20,000 rupees.

During the hearing, the court asked Imran’s lawyer, Ali Bukhari, where the PTI leader’s power of attorney was, with the lawyer for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) stating that the power of attorney could not not be given until Imran came to court.

Bukhari argued that Imran’s medical certificate, citing his inability to appear in court, was presented at the last hearing.

The court advised Bukhari to submit the power of attorney today.

ECP’s attorney, however, said the power of attorney could not be issued until the bonds were in place. This led to a bitter exchange of words between ECP’s lawyer and Imran’s lawyer.

Lawyer Ali Bukhari told the commission lawyer not to talk to him directly, but rather to talk to the court.

Read Toshakhana data to be made public

The election watchdog’s lawyer has asked the court to issue an arrest warrant for Imran Khan.

Subsequently, the court announced its decision to indict Imran Khan in the case on February 7 and adjourned the hearing.

Earlier, the Extra Sessions Court accepted Imran Khan’s request for exemption from appearing in court for the hearing of the ECP’s appeal for the initiation of criminal charges against Imran in the Toshakhana referral.

District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal had summoned the former prime minister on a personal basis, however, Imran filed for medical leave. The request was accepted by the court.

The election watchdog’s lawyer had argued that Imran’s immunity plea could only be heard after he appeared in court in person.

The judge summoned Imran on January 31 (today) and adjourned the hearing.

