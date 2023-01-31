First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo wholesales negligee bags at Beringharjo Market





Iriana Joko Widodo entered Beringharjo Market through the West Gate. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, YOGYAKARTA –– Capital Iriana Joko Widodo shopping for bags and even negligees while visiting Beringharjo Market, Yogyakarta City on Tuesday (31/1/2023). Iriana entered Beringharjo Market through the West Gate accompanied by Empress Sri Sultan Hamengku Buwono X, Gusti Kanjeng Ratu Hemas, as well as members of Indonesia’s Advanced Cabinet Era Solidarity Action Organization ( OASE KIM). At Beringharjo market, Iriana, who wore a white shirt, then toured the stalls of traders and took several selfie requests. “We were shopping for bags, buying negligees. The prices are affordable, the place is clean,” Iriana told the media team after shopping. Apart from being impressed with the cleanliness of the Beringharjo market, Iriana also admitted that she was amazed by the friendliness of the vendors at the market located in the Malioboro area. “The vendors are friendly,” said Iriana, who then left the scene in a rickshaw. Dini Cahyanti, a seller of various batiks and clothes at Beringharjo market, said she was happy that President Jokowi’s wife bought her wares. He revealed that the First Lady of Iriana purchased a number of his wares ranging from batik cloth, pocket shirts to long shirts with prices ranging from IDR 100,000 to IDR 160,000 per sheet. “Happy, as an initial seller. The total spend is around IDR 1 million,” Dini said. In addition to buying Dini’s merchandise, at the largest market in Gudeg City, Iriana also purchased a number of shoulder bags sold at a store owned by Cintriya Puspitasari. According to Cintriya, First Lady Iriana bought her various shoulder bags without haggling over prices, with a total outlay of around IDR 800,000. He admitted he was nervous because he didn’t expect Iriana to visit his shop. “Happy, excited, nervous. What’s important is that I took a picture. Thank you, you’re very kind,” Cintriya said. source: Between

