Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Ground History and T20I Records

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the final match of the T20I series India v New Zealand on Wednesday evening, February 1. The two nations have won one game each in the three-game series so far, and the T20I winner from Ahmedabad will claim the trophy.
Fans can expect high-scoring matches in the T20I format, but the previous T20 between India and New Zealand was a low-scoring thriller. Not a single six was hit by either team at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium as India needed 19.4 overs to chase a 100 run goal.
A better surface will probably be offered in Ahmedabad. Before the match starts, here are some key stats and numbers you need to know from previous T20Is staged by the world’s biggest cricket stadium.
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad T20I records and statistics
T20I games played: 5
Matches won by the team beating first: 2
Games won by second batting team: 3
Matches tied: 0
Matches without result: 0
Best individual score: 83* – Jos Buttler (ENG) vs India, 2021
Best Bowling Tricks: 4-33 – Jofra Archer (ENG) vs India, 2021
Best team score: 224-2 – India vs England, 2021
Lowest team score: 124-7 – India vs England, 2021
Average score in first round: 171