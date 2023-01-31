Video of Pakistani influencer dancing falsely shared in posts mocking Foreign Minister





A video has been viewed more than a million times in social media posts which falsely claim it shows Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari dancing to a song from a controversial scene from a movie Bollywood. In fact, the clip shows a social media influencer dancing with an actress.

“Pakistan’s Foreign Minister dances to Besharam’s song,” read a Hindi Facebook post shared on January 23.

Pakistan’s foreign minister is Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, son of the country’s former leader, Benazir Bhutto, who was assassinated in 2007.

“Besharam Rang” is a song from the movie “Pathaan,” which broke Indian box office records after its release in January.

Extremist Hindu groups had called for the film to be banned over a scene where an actress dances to “Besharam Rang” wearing a saffron-colored bikini – a color associated with their religion.

The Facebook post adds: ‘Looks like he’s found a new way to beg’, in an apparent reference to former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s taunt that his successor Shehbaz Sharif is traveling the world seeking funding to support the crippled economy.

Screenshot of the fake Facebook post taken on January 27, 2023.

The video has been widely viewed in similar posts, including more than 1.6 million times in a tweet, as well as on Facebook here and here.

Many social media users seemed to believe the man in the video was Bhutto Zardari.

“Benazir’s soul would watch this from heaven,” one wrote.

“The last thing Shah Rukh needed was his movie to be promoted by Pakistan FM,” said another, referring to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan who stars in the movie.

Pakistani social media influencer

A reverse search of key images in the video and Google keyword searches found a similar video posted on YouTube by Pakistani social media influencer Mehroz Baig.

Baig’s channel, which has over 17,000 subscribers, features various clips of her dance performances.

The video, posted on January 13, shows Baig dancing to “Besharam Rang” alongside Pakistani actress Inaya Khan. The video is shot from a different angle than the clip shared in fake social media posts.

The story continues

Khan shared the video in an Instagram post where she tagged Baig.

Below is a screenshot comparison of the video shared in a fake post (left) and Baig’s YouTube video (right):

Comparison of screenshots of the video shared in a fake post (left) and Baig’s YouTube video (right)

Baig confirmed to AFP that he was the man dancing in the video.

“This event took place on January 8 at Sunset Club Karachi, where I performed with Inaya Khan at her sister’s wedding,” he said on January 26.

Various Indian media reported on the case of mistaken identity, including the Hindustan Times and the Free Press Journal, which described Baig as a Bhutto Zardari “look-alike”.

