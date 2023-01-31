The Wests’ late awakening | eKathimerini.com

Here we are absorbed in our internal affairs as important and unpredictable developments occur around us and have a direct bearing on us.
Turkey seems to have pushed too far in its difficult relationship with the West. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may not have realized how much the world has changed after Russia invaded Ukraine. Ankara’s continued refusal to greenlight Sweden and Finland’s NATO induction has caused an incredible amount of frustration in Washington, as well as in Europe. The same goes for his games with Moscow, allowing Russia to circumvent Western sanctions. Everyone now knows that the huge amount of microchips imported by Turkey in recent months is not the result of an increase in Turkish industrial production. The same is obviously true for aircraft parts.
The revelations made by former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in his new book have, for their part, shed light on the evolution of American decision-making centers vis-à-vis Erdogan before the war in Ukraine. There was already a lot of frustration with the Turkish leader over Syria but also over his ties to extreme Islamic forces. It seems that even in the Pentagon, traditionally Erdogan’s greatest champion, there were those who simply gave up on defending him.
This is not to say that Turkey does not yet have apologists and allies. This is the case in Washington and Berlin. It’s just that Erdogan is making their job more difficult. It means something when The Economist, which always leans in favor of Turkey, lays down such a harsh criticism of the Turkish leader.
But what does it all boil down to for Greece? The government believes it is ensuring a period of calm until the elections in both countries. There have of course been assurances to this effect from European and American sources. On the other hand, however, Turkey continues to weave its narrative with statements and decisions of its Security Council. Senior analysts are beginning to question whether actions like the release of a video by a state defense industry showing a drone attacking a Greek island is just a random move or a deliberate attempt to create a certain climate in the inside Turkey as well.
What is certain is that we were talking about a Turkey different from what it was during the Imia crisis of 1996 or 1974. It is a Turkey that is on a clearly anti-Western trajectory and intensely anti-American. Also spoke of an Erdogan who sees enemies everywhere but also considers himself the equal of Americans Joe Biden, Germans Olaf Scholz and Russians Vladimir Putin. And also spoke of a West that is slowly and very belatedly beginning to look the new reality in the eye.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos