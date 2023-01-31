The Wests’ late awakening | eKathimerini.com

Here we are absorbed in our internal affairs as important and unpredictable developments occur around us and have a direct bearing on us.

Turkey seems to have pushed too far in its difficult relationship with the West. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may not have realized how much the world has changed after Russia invaded Ukraine. Ankara’s continued refusal to greenlight Sweden and Finland’s NATO induction has caused an incredible amount of frustration in Washington, as well as in Europe. The same goes for his games with Moscow, allowing Russia to circumvent Western sanctions. Everyone now knows that the huge amount of microchips imported by Turkey in recent months is not the result of an increase in Turkish industrial production. The same is obviously true for aircraft parts.

The revelations made by former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in his new book have, for their part, shed light on the evolution of American decision-making centers vis-à-vis Erdogan before the war in Ukraine. There was already a lot of frustration with the Turkish leader over Syria but also over his ties to extreme Islamic forces. It seems that even in the Pentagon, traditionally Erdogan’s greatest champion, there were those who simply gave up on defending him.

This is not to say that Turkey does not yet have apologists and allies. This is the case in Washington and Berlin. It’s just that Erdogan is making their job more difficult. It means something when The Economist, which always leans in favor of Turkey, lays down such a harsh criticism of the Turkish leader.

But what does it all boil down to for Greece? The government believes it is ensuring a period of calm until the elections in both countries. There have of course been assurances to this effect from European and American sources. On the other hand, however, Turkey continues to weave its narrative with statements and decisions of its Security Council. Senior analysts are beginning to question whether actions like the release of a video by a state defense industry showing a drone attacking a Greek island is just a random move or a deliberate attempt to create a certain climate in the inside Turkey as well.

What is certain is that we were talking about a Turkey different from what it was during the Imia crisis of 1996 or 1974. It is a Turkey that is on a clearly anti-Western trajectory and intensely anti-American. Also spoke of an Erdogan who sees enemies everywhere but also considers himself the equal of Americans Joe Biden, Germans Olaf Scholz and Russians Vladimir Putin. And also spoke of a West that is slowly and very belatedly beginning to look the new reality in the eye.