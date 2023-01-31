Cabinet: surprise forecaster from Jokowi





JAKARTA: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has asked all parties to wait for the predicted surprise that could come this Wednesday after many imagined they would hear an announcement related to the cabinet reshuffle on that date. Indonesia’s Executive Director of Policy Parameters, Adi Prayitno, however, believes the chances of a cabinet reshuffle are only 50%. “I am among those who believe that on Wednesday there will be a big surprise. The first is the cabinet reshuffle issue which was hotly discussed recently after the National Democratic Party (Nasdem) backed former Jakarta Governor Anies , for him to stand in the presidential election of 2024 (Pilpres). “Apart from Jokowi, the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDIP) has expressed its dissatisfaction with Nasdem’s work. Indeed, the PDI-P has openly called on Minister Nasdem to resign, be tried, or even reshuffled. The probability of demolition is only 50%,” Adi said. Adi explained that the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle was still uncertain as he believed that Jokowi was still in a dilemma between hearing the complaints of the PDIP or seeing the loyalty of Nasdem. “Jokowi seems to be in a dilemma between hearing the wishes of the PDIP and seeing the loyalty of Nasdem. It’s complicated and dark. Whatever the title, Jokowi and Nasdem General Chairman Surya Paloh have been good friends for a long time,” he said when contacted. Detik.com. However, Adi said, there is one step that Jokowi has been doing all this time which is to meet with the party’s elite leaders first before announcing the cabinet reshuffle. “As you know, Jokowi has a tradition. Whether it is a reshuffle or not, this matter should be communicated to the relevant party elite, for example called to the Palace, etc. So even if Jokowi met Surya, there can be two things, either announcing a reshuffle or no reshuffle at all. “If there is no reshuffle, the two will definitely talk about cooperation and so on and the feud between PDIP and Nasdem all this time is meaningless because it never ended in a reshuffle,” he explained further. Adi predicts that there could be another surprise if there is no cabinet reshuffle as it could be a sign that Jokowi and Surya have ‘reconciled’. “There may also be no surprises, no cabinet reshuffle. There is only endless war between the elites. “Jokowi’s meeting with Surya indicates that they have ‘reconciled politics’, not confrontation, as the people have perceived. This means those expecting a Jokowi reshuffle will definitely be disappointed,” he said.

