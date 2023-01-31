Britain’s Boris Johnson says Putin threatened him with a missile attack | Russo-Ukrainian War

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened him with a missile attack in a phone call on the eve of the invasion of Ukraine, in an allegation that the Kremlin refused.

Johnson, speaking to the BBC for a documentary to be aired later on Monday, said the Russian leader asked him about Ukraine’s prospects for NATO membership, to which he replied that it wouldn’t be in the foreseeable future.

He threatened me at one point, and he said, Boris, I don’t want to hurt you but, with a missile, it would only take a minute, or something, Johnson said, recalling the very long and most extraordinary call of February. 2022 which followed a visit by the then Prime Minister to Kyiv.

But I think from the very relaxed tone he took, the kind of detachment he seemed to have, he was just playing with my attempts to get him to negotiate.

Russia denies Johnson’s account.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there was no missile threat in the exchange.

It’s either a deliberate lie, so you have to ask Mr Johnson why he chose to say it that way, or it was an unconscious lie and he actually didn’t understand what Putin was talking to him about, he said. he told reporters.

Peskov argued that Putin had in fact explained to Johnson how, if Ukraine joined NATO, US or NATO weapons placed near Russian borders would mean a missile could reach Moscow within minutes.

If that’s how this passage was understood, then it’s a very tricky situation, Peskov said, as he suggested there may have been a misunderstanding.

A strong supporter of Ukraine

As the war dragged on after Feb. 24 last year, Johnson became one of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s most passionate Western backers.

But before the invasion, he says he tried hard to tell Putin there was no imminent prospect of Ukraine joining NATO while warning him that any invasion would mean more NATO , no less NATO on the borders of Russia.

He said, Boris, you say Ukraine will not join NATO anytime soon.

What’s coming soon? And I said, Well, he’s not going to join NATO for the foreseeable future. You know it perfectly well.

The BBC documentary traces the growing rift between the Russian leader and the West in the years leading up to the invasion of Ukraine.

It also features Zelenskyy reflecting on his thwarted ambitions to join NATO before Russia attacked.

If you know that tomorrow Russia will occupy Ukraine, why don’t you give me something today with which I can stop it? said the Ukrainian leader. Or if you can’t give it to me, then stop it yourself.

In the years before the start of the war, relations between Moscow and London had sunk to their lowest level in decades, following the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the British town of Salisbury. in 2018.

Johnson, who resigned in September following a series of scandals, has sought to position London as Kyiv’s best ally in the West.

During his tenure, he repeatedly visited Kyiv, frequently called Zelenskyy and was loved by Ukrainians.

Last week he made another surprise visit to show his continued solidarity.

The sooner Putin fails, the better for Ukraine and for the whole world, he said in a statement.