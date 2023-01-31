Politics
Britain’s Boris Johnson says Putin threatened him with a missile attack | Russo-Ukrainian War
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened him with a missile attack in a phone call on the eve of the invasion of Ukraine, in an allegation that the Kremlin refused.
Johnson, speaking to the BBC for a documentary to be aired later on Monday, said the Russian leader asked him about Ukraine’s prospects for NATO membership, to which he replied that it wouldn’t be in the foreseeable future.
He threatened me at one point, and he said, Boris, I don’t want to hurt you but, with a missile, it would only take a minute, or something, Johnson said, recalling the very long and most extraordinary call of February. 2022 which followed a visit by the then Prime Minister to Kyiv.
But I think from the very relaxed tone he took, the kind of detachment he seemed to have, he was just playing with my attempts to get him to negotiate.
Russia denies Johnson’s account.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there was no missile threat in the exchange.
It’s either a deliberate lie, so you have to ask Mr Johnson why he chose to say it that way, or it was an unconscious lie and he actually didn’t understand what Putin was talking to him about, he said. he told reporters.
Peskov argued that Putin had in fact explained to Johnson how, if Ukraine joined NATO, US or NATO weapons placed near Russian borders would mean a missile could reach Moscow within minutes.
If that’s how this passage was understood, then it’s a very tricky situation, Peskov said, as he suggested there may have been a misunderstanding.
A strong supporter of Ukraine
As the war dragged on after Feb. 24 last year, Johnson became one of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s most passionate Western backers.
But before the invasion, he says he tried hard to tell Putin there was no imminent prospect of Ukraine joining NATO while warning him that any invasion would mean more NATO , no less NATO on the borders of Russia.
He said, Boris, you say Ukraine will not join NATO anytime soon.
What’s coming soon? And I said, Well, he’s not going to join NATO for the foreseeable future. You know it perfectly well.
The BBC documentary traces the growing rift between the Russian leader and the West in the years leading up to the invasion of Ukraine.
It also features Zelenskyy reflecting on his thwarted ambitions to join NATO before Russia attacked.
If you know that tomorrow Russia will occupy Ukraine, why don’t you give me something today with which I can stop it? said the Ukrainian leader. Or if you can’t give it to me, then stop it yourself.
In the years before the start of the war, relations between Moscow and London had sunk to their lowest level in decades, following the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the British town of Salisbury. in 2018.
Johnson, who resigned in September following a series of scandals, has sought to position London as Kyiv’s best ally in the West.
During his tenure, he repeatedly visited Kyiv, frequently called Zelenskyy and was loved by Ukrainians.
Last week he made another surprise visit to show his continued solidarity.
The sooner Putin fails, the better for Ukraine and for the whole world, he said in a statement.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/1/30/uks-johnson-says-putin-threatened-him-with-missile-strike
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- An earthquake shakes Xinjiang, northwest China
- PM Modi to inaugurate Sohna-Dausa section of Delhi-Mumbai highway on Feb. 4
- Britain’s Boris Johnson says Putin threatened him with a missile attack | Russo-Ukrainian War
- Cabinet: surprise forecaster from Jokowi
- UK: Senate must reject online safety bill.
- David Warner fears for Test Cricket’s future | Cricket news
- The Wests’ late awakening | eKathimerini.com
- Why bother reviving the dodo?
- Video of Pakistani influencer dancing falsely shared in posts mocking Foreign Minister
- ‘The Last of Us’ expects us to believe it’s ’10 miles west of Boston’
- How does it spill from bats to humans? : Goats and Soda : NPR
- Stanford Downs Texas A&M – Stanford University Athletics