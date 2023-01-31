Toshakhana reference: Islamabad court to indict Imran Khan on February 7





A court in Islamabad said on Tuesday that the charges against PTI chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case would be issued on February 7.

The citation was filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) last year, asking the court to prosecute Imran under criminal law for allegedly misleading officials about gifts he received from foreign dignitaries during his tenure as Prime Minister. He claimed that Imran deliberately concealed his holdings related to Toshakhana gifts which he withheld, especially during 2018 and 2019. [] in the statements of assets and liabilities filed for the years 2017-2018 and 2018-19.

The Toshakhana is a department of the Cabinet Division that stores gifts given to leaders and government officials by heads of other governments and foreign dignitaries.

The ECP had called for the head of the PTI to be convicted of the offenses mentioned in sections 167 (corrupt practice) and 173 (making or publishing a false statement or statement) of the Elections Act 2017.

At the previous hearing, the court reserved judgment on ECP’s motion.

On Tuesday morning, Extra Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal delivered the verdict in the presence of PTI lawyer Ali Bukhari and ECP lawyer Saad Hasan.

Meanwhile, the PTI leader, who is recovering from a gunshot wound following an assassination attempt at a rally on November 3, has requested a waiver from today’s hearing .

At the start of today’s hearing, the court asked Bukhari where Imran’s power of attorney was. Here, ECP lawyer Hasan said the power of attorney cannot be presented until Imran Khan appears in court himself.

However, the PTI maintained that Imrans’ medical certificate had been submitted to the court. Give me five minutes, lawyer Gohar is about to reach [the court]he said.

The judge then asked Bukhari to submit Imrans’ power of attorney today.

At one point during the hearing, an argument erupted between the lawyers of the PTI and the ECP, after which lawyer Hasan asked the court to issue warrants for the arrest of the former prime minister.

Subsequently, Judge Iqbal ordered Imran to post bail worth 20,000 rupees and asked him to ensure his personal presence in court for the next hearing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suchtv.pk/pakistan/general/item/118441-toshakhana-reference-islamabad-court-to-indict-imran-khan-on-feb-7.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos