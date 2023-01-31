PM Modi: World eagerly awaits India’s budget amid uncertainty in global economy





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday India Budget for 2023-24 will not only try to fulfill the hopes and dreams of the common man in the country, but it will be a beacon of hope for the world. Speaking to reporters ahead of the budget session of parliament, Prime Minister Modi said not only the country but the whole world was eagerly awaiting India’s budget amid uncertainty in the global economy.

The Minister of Finance of our country is also a woman, she will present one more budget to the country tomorrow, he said. Prime Minister Modi said he was confident Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would do his utmost to meet those expectations. Aaj kee vaishvik paristhiti mein bharat ke bajat kee taraph na sirph bharat ka lekin Poore vishva ka dhyaan hai. Daamaadol vishva kee aarthik paristhiti mein bhaarat ka bajat bhaarat ke saamaanya maanavee kee aasha-aakaakshon ko to Poora karane ka prieaas karega hee lekin vishva jo aashva kee kiran dekh raha hai use vo aur adhik prakaashamaan najar aae. (In today’s global situation, not only India, but the whole world’s attention is on India’s budget. Amid the unstable world economic situation, India’s budget will try not only to realize the hopes and dreams of the common man of India, but the silver lining that the world sees should be seen more clearly, Prime Minister Modi said. In his brief remarks, Prime Minister Modi said that the budget session of the year 2023 is starting on a positive note with the voice of the economic world coming from all sides with a positive message, bringing a ray of hope and a beginning. of enthusiasm. Modi said: “Today is an important occasion. The current President of India will address the First Common House today. The President’s speech is the pride of the Constitution of India, the pride of the Indian parliamentary system and especially today is also an occasion to respect women and to respect the great tribal tradition of our country which lives in the remote forests, he said. Prime Minister Modi invited opposition members to engage in policy-making dialogue during the session. Under the Bharatiya Janata Party, the NDA government had only one objective, one idea behind our work ethic: India first, people first. Taking this idea forward, during this budget session, It will happen again and again, but it should happen again and again (There will be confrontation, but the dialogue must continue). I believe our opposition friends will present their questions after careful deliberation, Prime Minister Modi added. Parliament will deliberate on policy-making and come to a conclusion that will benefit the whole country, he said.

