Turkey favors approval of Finland’s NATO candidacy ahead of Sweden’s





ANKARA, Turkey – Turkey could give the green light to Finland’s NATO membership before that of Sweden, if the military alliance and the two Nordic countries accept it, the Turkish Minister of Affairs said on Monday. foreign. But Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haaivisto poured cold water on the suggestion, saying it was important for Finland and Sweden to join NATO at the same time. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called Finland’s bid “less problematic” than Sweden’s. Turkey accuses Stockholm of failing to take concrete steps to crack down on groups that Ankara considers terrorists. More recently has been infuriated by Koran-burning protests that have been staged outside Turkish embassies in Stockholm and Copenhagen by an anti-Islam activist who holds Swedish and Danish citizenship. “In my opinion, it would be right to differentiate between the problematic country and the less problematic country,” Cavusoglu told reporters at a joint press conference with his visiting Portuguese counterpart. “We believe that if NATO and these countries make such a decision, we can evaluate (Finland’s candidacy) separately.” Sweden and Finland have jointly applied to become members of the military alliance, abandoning their long-standing military non-alignment following Russia’s war on Ukraine. NATO requires unanimous approval to admit new members. Turkey and Hungary have delayed the process of ratifying the Swedish and Finnish candidacies in its parliament. In Helsinki, Haaivisto declared that “his country’s ardent desire (…) was, and still is, to join NATO with Sweden”. “We have in fact stressed to all our future NATO partners, including Hungary and Turkey, that Finnish and Swedish security go hand in hand,” the Finnish minister said, adding that the two countries could join before a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, in July. “I think it will be an important step, but of course we cannot decide on behalf of Turkey or on behalf of Hungary about their timetables. We are in their hands,” he said. Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Twitter on Monday that he discussed “the current situation” with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in a phone call. Turkey has accused the government in Stockholm of being too lenient towards groups it considers terrorist organizations or existential threats, including Kurdish groups. “Some steps have been taken in Sweden, such as constitutional amendments and legal amendments,” Cavusoglu said. “Unfortunately, there have been setbacks, due to provocations by groups who want to prevent Sweden from joining NATO.” On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also suggested that Ankara could approve Finland’s candidacy in a “shock” for Sweden. He said Turkey had provided a list of 120 people it wanted to extradite from Sweden, a request that was part of a memorandum signed in June that avoided Turkey’s veto of the joint Nordic bid. Turkey is seeking the extradition of suspected PKK militants as well as some supporters of Fethullah Gulen, the Muslim cleric accused of the 2016 coup attempt. Following protests last week, Erdogan warned Sweden not to expect support for its membership bid. Turkey has also indefinitely postponed a key meeting in Brussels that would have discussed Swedish and Finnish membership. Sweden’s chief negotiator, Oscar Stenström, told Swedish radio on Sunday that the tripartite talks had been suspended to avoid escalating the situation. Associated Press writer Jan M. Olsen contributed from Copenhagen, Denmark.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230130/turkey-favors-approving-finlands-nato-bid-before-swedens The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos