Whole world is watching India’s budget, says PM Modi ahead of budget session





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the economic survey, said the whole world is watching India’s budget. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Union Budget 2023-24 on February 1. With the thought of ‘India First, People First’, we will drive this budget session of Parliament forward. I hope opposition leaders will present their views to parliament, Prime Minister Modi said ahead of the budget session. Amidst the unstable global economic situation, India’s budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of ordinary citizens. I firmly believe that Nirmala Sitharaman will do everything possible to fulfill these aspirations. She will present one more budget to the country tomorrow. In today’s global circumstances, not only India but the whole world is watching India’s budget, Prime Minister Modi has said. The budget session begins on Tuesday. The session will begin with the speech of President Draupadi Murmus before the joint session of the two chambers of Parliament. The economic study will be tabled after the President’s speech. Meanwhile, opposition parties on Monday raised the issue of Adani and the conduct of governors of some states they lead at an all-party meeting. The budget session will have 27 sessions. The first part of the session will end on February 14. Parliament will meet again on March 12 for the second part of the session and will continue until April 6. Also read:Budget 2023: Economic survey set to peg Indian economy growth at 6-6.8% in FY24

