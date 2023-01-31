Turkey’s opposition vows to undo Erdogan’s legacy

Turkey’s opposition pledged on Monday to curtail the president’s powers and broadly expand democratic rights if it takes power in presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14.

The six parties united against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also pledged to agree on February 13 on a common candidate for the crucial vote – widely considered Turkey’s most important for generations.

The opposition’s long-awaited electoral platform aims to roll back many of the powers that Erdogan has accrued during his two decades of rule.

It limits the president’s term to seven years and makes a powerful new prime minister accountable to parliament.

“We will move to a strengthened parliamentary system,” the program says.

“We will end the president’s power to issue executive orders.”

Erdogan began his reign in 2003 as prime minister and was elected president – at the time a more ceremonial post – when his terms expired in 2014.

He then imposed constitutional changes in 2017 that eliminated the post of prime minister and created a powerful new executive that allowed the president to rule effectively by decree.

The opposition has pledged to change the constitution to match the way things have worked throughout much of Turkey’s post-Ottoman history.

Constitutional changes can be ratified by 400 votes in the 600-seat parliament.

They can also be put to a national vote if the opposition wins the 360 ​​votes needed to trigger a constitutional referendum.

The opposition’s promise to rewrite the constitution adds particular importance to the parliamentary vote.

Erdogan briefly lost control of parliament during his second decade in power and now relies on support from a far-right party that has seen its support dip over the past year.

Opinion polls point to a hotly contested election that is too close to be called.

The opposition pledged to “urgently” change the constitution and “end the vague and arbitrary restriction of the freedoms of assembly and demonstration”.

“We will strengthen the freedoms of thought, opinion and expression,” he added.

Erdogan unleashed sweeping purges after a failed coup attempt in 2016 that curtailed many of the freedoms he enjoyed during his more prosperous and popular early years of rule.

Analysts estimate that 90% of Turkish media is now under the control of the government or its business allies.

Thousands of activists – many of them Kurdish – languish in prison on terrorism-related charges that rights groups believe Erdogan is using to suppress political dissent.

The program was unveiled at a ceremony attended by cheering crowds hungry for a chance to reverse Erdogan’s transformation of Turkey into a more religiously conservative country that was slowly losing Western support. .

Some of the biggest applause came from promises to crack down on corruption and restore the strength of Turkey’s traditional institutions, including its state media.

The opposition has pledged to force Turkey’s national broadcaster TRT and state news agency Anadolu to respect “the principles of independence and impartiality”.

Its foreign policy section stressed the importance of restoring “mutual trust” with the United States and achieving Turkey’s stalled goal of gaining “full membership in the European Union”.

He made no direct mention of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We will maintain relations with the Russian Federation knowing that both sides are equal and strengthened by a balanced and constructive dialogue at the institutional level,” the program says.

Erdogan’s refusal to join Western sanctions against Moscow has made Turkey a key conduit for Russia to access Western goods and services.

The resulting bilateral trade boom has heightened Erdogan’s tensions with Washington and the European Union.