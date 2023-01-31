Politics
Turkey’s opposition vows to undo Erdogan’s legacy
Turkey’s opposition pledged on Monday to curtail the president’s powers and broadly expand democratic rights if it takes power in presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14.
The six parties united against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also pledged to agree on February 13 on a common candidate for the crucial vote – widely considered Turkey’s most important for generations.
The opposition’s long-awaited electoral platform aims to roll back many of the powers that Erdogan has accrued during his two decades of rule.
It limits the president’s term to seven years and makes a powerful new prime minister accountable to parliament.
“We will move to a strengthened parliamentary system,” the program says.
“We will end the president’s power to issue executive orders.”
Erdogan began his reign in 2003 as prime minister and was elected president – at the time a more ceremonial post – when his terms expired in 2014.
He then imposed constitutional changes in 2017 that eliminated the post of prime minister and created a powerful new executive that allowed the president to rule effectively by decree.
The opposition has pledged to change the constitution to match the way things have worked throughout much of Turkey’s post-Ottoman history.
Constitutional changes can be ratified by 400 votes in the 600-seat parliament.
They can also be put to a national vote if the opposition wins the 360 votes needed to trigger a constitutional referendum.
The opposition’s promise to rewrite the constitution adds particular importance to the parliamentary vote.
Erdogan briefly lost control of parliament during his second decade in power and now relies on support from a far-right party that has seen its support dip over the past year.
Opinion polls point to a hotly contested election that is too close to be called.
The opposition pledged to “urgently” change the constitution and “end the vague and arbitrary restriction of the freedoms of assembly and demonstration”.
“We will strengthen the freedoms of thought, opinion and expression,” he added.
Erdogan unleashed sweeping purges after a failed coup attempt in 2016 that curtailed many of the freedoms he enjoyed during his more prosperous and popular early years of rule.
Analysts estimate that 90% of Turkish media is now under the control of the government or its business allies.
Thousands of activists – many of them Kurdish – languish in prison on terrorism-related charges that rights groups believe Erdogan is using to suppress political dissent.
The program was unveiled at a ceremony attended by cheering crowds hungry for a chance to reverse Erdogan’s transformation of Turkey into a more religiously conservative country that was slowly losing Western support. .
Some of the biggest applause came from promises to crack down on corruption and restore the strength of Turkey’s traditional institutions, including its state media.
The opposition has pledged to force Turkey’s national broadcaster TRT and state news agency Anadolu to respect “the principles of independence and impartiality”.
Its foreign policy section stressed the importance of restoring “mutual trust” with the United States and achieving Turkey’s stalled goal of gaining “full membership in the European Union”.
He made no direct mention of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“We will maintain relations with the Russian Federation knowing that both sides are equal and strengthened by a balanced and constructive dialogue at the institutional level,” the program says.
Erdogan’s refusal to join Western sanctions against Moscow has made Turkey a key conduit for Russia to access Western goods and services.
The resulting bilateral trade boom has heightened Erdogan’s tensions with Washington and the European Union.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ibtimes.com/turkeys-opposition-pledges-undo-erdogans-legacy-3662390
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey’s opposition vows to undo Erdogan’s legacy
- Stock Market News, Economic & Financial News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Markets, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Similar brain atrophy in obesity and Alzheimer’s disease
- Stream These 8 Movies Before They Leave Netflix In February
- Cross Country Teams Honored for Classroom Work
- Two approaches to tackle COVID-19 in blood cancer patients
- Bringing empty houses back to life
- Bobby Hull: Hockey Hall of Famer and Stanley Cup champion has passed away at the age of 84
- PSVR 2 Wrong Device, Wrong Timing, Wrong Price
- Long-term care: new standards urgently needed
- Anthony Bourdain finds his happy zone in Cologne
- The film commemorates the 70th anniversary of the 1953 floods