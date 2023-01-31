Trump’s slow 2024 bid tinkers with new Senate support





The freshman duos’ moves come after only two other upper house Republicans, Sens. Lindsey Graham (RS.C.) and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), have backed Trump since the 2022 midterms. And while four Senate GOP endorsements are an early indicator that Trump is the primary frontrunner in 2024, it is still a far cry from the show of support on the Hill that Trump enjoyed four years ago as incumbent president.

But a lot has changed since then: two impeachments, the violent Capitol riot, and a presidential campaign that only moved forward in the two-plus months since its launch. Not to mention the intra-party ground Trump lost with major endorsements of Republican Senate candidates who then lost races in Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania. Additionally, Trump has a legitimate potential main rival in Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, in addition to several other suitors who are considering a run.

Given this dramatically changed landscape, Tuberville described Trump’s slow effort as intentional. He said he recently spoke to Trump and the former president told him that we were going to do small early and kind of build our momentum, build our teams in each state.

I will be disappointed in the summer if we don’t have more [endorsements]. I will put it this way. Right now, that’s not a big concern, Tuberville said.

Trump kicked off his campaign this weekend in New Hampshire and South Carolina, taking preemptive shots at DeSantis. Returning to the Capitol on Monday, the foray received a mixed reception, especially in the Senate. House Republicans were much quicker to endorse Trump in his third run for the White House.

Some Republicans, particularly those in leadership positions, said there was a lot of hope for a different candidate. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said there seems to be a growing desire to get new blood.

There will be alternatives this time around, it seems, said Senate Minority Whip John Thune (RS.D.), who called DeSantis very formidable. There may be others as well.

A Trump spokesperson did not return a request for comment. And on Tuesday, Vance confirmed to radio host Hugh Hewitt that he planned to endorse Trump in an upcoming op-ed.

Trump supporters and his skeptics are alike in one respect: They say the campaign is very early and many Republicans on Capitol Hill are reluctant to make an endorsement before the ground is settled. Fellow senators like Tim Scott (RS.C.) could still run, in addition to other big GOP names like DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo or the former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley. Many senators are reluctant to make early enemies.

In presidential races, however, things are accelerating quickly. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) announced his 2016 presidential campaign in March 2015, with Trump declaring in June and getting almost no establishment support until he began beating his rivals in the primaries.

It’s up to them to figure out for themselves that they’re all politicians, Graham said. No one endorsed him the last time he won.

And some say they won’t weigh, period. Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.), another first-term senator, said serving on an RNC advisory board prevents her from making an endorsement. Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), who chairs the conferences’ campaign arm, said he would also be neutral: That’s a fair question, and my focus is on the Senate. Politics is addition, not subtraction.

Other Republicans are watching to see if Trump’s early rumors about running a more traditional campaign this time around will materialize.

What I liked was that he said he was talking about the future, said Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.), who is running for governor of his state in 2024, about Trump. If he sticks to the future and only looks to the past on how good his pre-Covid record was, he could set up a winning formula.

Still, Braun’s ambivalence is telling. He was one of Trump’s most powerful defenders during the first impeachment trial of former presidents, and other longtime allies like Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Kevin Cramer (RN.D.) not yet weigh on the primary.

Trump’s campaign also got off to a bumpy start. A few weeks after his announcement, he dined with anti-Semites and suggested ending the Constitution. Yet despite these controversies and ongoing federal investigations, Republicans privately acknowledge that there is a real likelihood Trump will be their nominee again, especially if the field is packed and he maintains his base of support.

Even senators who practice a different political style have said they remain open to the idea of ​​evaluating his candidacy for another term.

I will watch it. I go through the process everyone else is, said Sen. Thom Tillis (RN.C.), who described DeSantis as quite effective but wants to see if his style of politics works nationally. It’s just not something, in my relatively short time in politics, that I remember talking about two years later.

