Donald Trump sues Bob Woodward for posting audio of their interviews





New York CNN—

Former President Donald Trump has sued journalist Bob Woodward for copyright infringement, claiming that Woodward published the audio of their interviews without Trump’s consent.

The former president has a long history of lawsuits that are eventually dismissed by the courts. Woodward and publisher Simon & Schuster said the Trump case was baseless.

Woodward conducted several interviews with Trump for Rage, the authors’ second book on the former president which hit bookstores in September 2020. Woodward then released The Trump Tapes, an audiobook containing eight hours of raw interviews with Trump interspersed of the authors’ comments. The book, which went on sale Oct. 25, 2022, contains all 20 interviews Woodward conducted with Trump from 2016 to 2020, including those for Rage.

But Trump, in the lawsuit filed Monday in the Northern District of Florida, claims he did not allow Woodward to release the audio of the interviews.

President Trump told Woodward on several occasions that the interviews were to be used by Woodward and Woodward only for the sole purpose of accurately quoting President Trump for the written word, i.e. Rage, and no other purpose, including providing, marketing or selling. interviews to the public, press or media in any manner, shape or form, the lawsuit states.

Trump, who also sued Simon & Schuster and parent company Paramount, is seeking nearly $50 million in damages. The lawsuit claims the audio was copyrighted material, subject to various usage and distribution limitations.

Earlier this month, a federal judge ruled that Trump and his attorneys face nearly $1 million in penalties for a lawsuit Trump filed against Hillary Clinton and several others alleging they conspired against him. during the 2016 campaign.

In that case, U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks of the Southern District of Florida wrote that Trump demonstrated a pattern of misusing the courts for political gain as he tracked several other unsuccessful lawsuits Trump had filed in recent years. .

Frivolous lawsuits should not be used as fundraising or fodder for rallies or social media, Middlebrooks wrote. Mr. Trump uses the courts as a backdrop for political theater and grievances. This behavior interferes with the ability of the judiciary to perform its constitutional duty.

Trump also sued several media companies, including CNN, for information he deemed unfavorable or derogatory.

In his lawsuit against Woodward, Trump claims that the author decided to exploit, usurp, and capitalize on President Trump’s voice by releasing the audio recordings of their talks, because President Trump’s voice is one of most recognizable voices in the world.

Former President Trump’s lawsuit is without merit and we will aggressively defend against him, Woodward and Simon & Schuster said in a joint statement Tuesday. All of these interviews were taped and recorded with the knowledge and consent of President Trump.

Woodward and the publisher said the audiobook is in the public interest because it serves as a historical record of Trump’s own words.

We are confident that the facts and the law are in our favor, they said.

This story has been updated with additional reaction.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/31/media/donald-trump-sues-bob-woodward/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos