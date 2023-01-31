Donald Trump in even more legal hot water after lying to Judge Arthur Engoron





Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, exposing him to severe punishment by a New York judge who has already lost patience and threatened to punish him before.

Trump claimed he was not the president of the Trump Organization during his four years in the White House, although he previously testified that he was an inactive president. And he claimed he had no financial interest in a partnership with real estate company Vornado, even though he had previously testified that he did.

On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s office asked Judge Arthur F. Engoron to intervene quickly to ensure the former president still faces a lawsuit later this year that could put his business out of business.

New York AG Letitia James sued the Trump family and their real estate empire for at least $250 million last year, the end result of a three-year investigation that documented how the Trumps routinely falsified property values ​​for get better bank loans and evade taxes. The civil lawsuit threatens to strip the company’s credentials, seize its bank accounts and stifle its access to all banks in New York, the world’s financial capital.

The Trumps, desperate to avoid the collapse of their business, first tried to disqualify the AG and block him from accessing company records. But when Judge Engoron threatened to sanction lawyers for repeatedly making frivolous legal arguments, the Trumps were finally forced last week to respond to James’ lawsuit with genuine defenses.

The result was a legal document that sounded like a joke, with Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba going so far as to assert that there is formally no such thing as the Trump Organization, a ridiculous position, given that it’s a billion dollar business that Trump has used to build his reputation. decades.

On Tuesday, the AG’s office also called her about it, noting that in November she had started a hearing before that same judge, claiming to be a lawyer for that company.

Hello, Your Honor. Alina Habba for Trump Organization, Donald Trump, et cetera, she said Nov. 22 in a New York courtroom.

The AG’s office also pointed to how Trump, in a separate case involving how his security guards beat protesters in Manhattan, testified behind closed doors that while in the White House he was an inactive president. and now I’m active again. Testimony shows he remained at the top of the Trump Organization.

Was there a time when you weren’t president of the Trump Organization? asked the protesters’ lawyer, Benjamin Dictor.

Well, I wasn’t active while I was at 4 p.m., Trump said, referring to the White House address. I would say I was an inactive president and now I am active again.

By contrast, in court papers last week, Trump swore he specifically denies the Trump Organization definition and every allegation that he was ever the company’s inactive president for four years in public office.

At the bottom of the 300-page document, Trump signed his name using his usual thick black marker under a claim that says his list of responses is true to the best of [his] own current knowledge.

Lying in court documents is a red line that could result in hefty fines and severe legal backlash.

In Tuesday’s filing, the AG’s office attorney handling the case asked the judge to drag Trumps back to court again to punish them for doing the stunt and not give them a second. chance.

The Court has previously chastised the defendants and their attorneys for their continued reliance on baseless legal claims, but exercised its discretion in not imposing such penalties,

presenting his point of view. This point does not seem to have been taken up, however, and [AGs office] would ask the court to renew the question, wrote attorney Kevin Wallace.

