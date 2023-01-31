Reports: Trump’s legal woes mount as New York grand jury considers silent money





Manhattan prosecutors investigating Donald Trump have convened a new grand jury to hear evidence from a years-old probe into payments made to keep porn star Stormy Daniels quiet about an alleged sexual encounter with the former president, according to several reports.

News organizations, citing unnamed sources, reported that witnesses began testifying before the grand jury on Monday, signaling an escalation in what Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg alluded to as the next chapter of his office’s investigation of Trump.

A spokesperson for Braggs’ office declined to comment. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump lambasted Bragg as a Manhattan left-wing radical and said the new grand jury was a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time.

Grand juries have already been convened in New York to explore the possibility of criminal charges against Trump, but to date none have issued an indictment.

The Manhattan grand jury would be the latest legal threat to Trump as he ramps up his presidential campaign.

A special grand jury in Atlanta has investigated whether Trump and his allies committed crimes while trying to undo his 2020 election loss in Georgia. Last month, the House of Representatives Jan. 6 committee voted in favor of a criminal referral to the Justice Department for Trump’s role in sparking the violent insurgency in the United States Capitol. The FBI is also investigating Trump’s storage of classified documents.

The undercover New York investigation involves payments of $130,000 to Daniels and $150,000 to former Playboy model Karen McDougal to buy their silence ahead of Trump’s 2016 election victory. Trump has denied having had sex with either of the women.

Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen, made the payment to Daniels through his own company and said he was later reimbursed by Trump. McDougals’ payment was made through the publisher of the National Enquirer supermarket tabloid, which then covered up his story in a dodgy journalistic practice known as catch-and-kill to help Trump become president.

The New York Times reported that former National Enquirer editor David Pecker was spotted entering the building where the grand jury was meeting on Monday.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal charges of violating campaign finance law by arranging the payments. He served about a year in prison before being released to house arrest due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Federal prosecutors said Trump knew about the payments, but they declined to charge him with any crime.

Cohen previously told The Associated Press that he recently met with Manhattan prosecutors for 2 hours.

The Trump Organization was convicted last month of tax evasion and fined $1.6 million as punishment for an unrelated scheme in which senior executives dodged personal income tax on lavish benefits.

Now that the trial is over, we now move on to the next chapter, Bragg told The Associated Press in an interview after the tax evasion trial.

The Trump Organization, in a statement, suggested that Bragg, a Democrat, was trying to undermine Trump’s fledgling 2024 presidential campaign. Reviving the investigation years after federal prosecutors decided not to press charges is simply wrong. and vindictive,” the company said.

Braggs’ predecessor as district attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr., also looked into the silent money payments before shifting the probes’ focus to Trump Organizations’ tax and business practices.

