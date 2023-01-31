Letitia James wants Trump punished for ‘false denial’





New York State Attorney General Letitia James has asked a judge to sanction former President Donald Trump for making ‘patently false denials’ in his response to his $250 million lawsuit against his empire commercial.

Calling Trump’s responses to his complaint “deficient in many respects,” the attorney general’s lead law enforcement attorney, Kevin Wallace, writes, “The defendants falsely deny the facts they admitted in ‘ other proceedings, they deny sufficient knowledge to respond to factual allegations which are clearly their knowledge, and they advance affirmative defenses which have been repeatedly rejected by this Court as frivolous and without merit”.

Citing one example, they claim the former president falsely denied being an “idle chairman” of the Trump Organization during his time in the White House.

“But the allegation that Mr. Trump was the ‘inactive chairman of the Trump Organization,’ while in the White House, is taken directly from his own sworn testimony in Galicia v. Trump on October 18, 2021. “, says the letter from the attorney general. , referring to the since-settled lawsuit against Trump for the alleged assault of protesters by his security guards.

During a deposition in the case, Trump was asked about his position at his company while in office.

“I would say I was an inactive president and now I’m active again,” Trump replied in a videotaped deposition, the transcript of which is taken from court documents.

James also accused his son Eric Trump of making denials contradicted by the public record.

“Defendant Eric Trump denies that Seven Springs LLC purchased property in December 1995 for $7.5 million after admitting these same facts in special proceedings,” the letter reads.

The Trump Organization fraud investigation focused on multiple properties in New York, Chicago and Scotland, looking for anomalies in the company’s financial records. Seven Springs, a 212-acre Westchester estate whose chairman is Eric Trump, was one such property, along with Trump International Golf Club Scotland, Trump National Golf Club Westchester, Trump Park Avenue and 40 Wall Street.

“Defendants, including Eric Trump and Seven Springs LLC, previously admitted that on or about March 15, 2016, Cushman & Wakefield, Inc. delivered a written appraisal valuing the Seven Springs property at $56.5 million to the December 1, 2015,” the attorney general said. wrote. “These same defendants now deny the allegations regarding this assessment in their entirety.”

The Attorney General’s office asked Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron to schedule a conference to consider their request for sanctions. They also want the judge to “deem factual allegations subject to improper denial as admitted” and reject Trump’s affirmative defenses.

His lead law enforcement attorney says such a message is needed.

“The Court has previously chastised defendants and their attorneys for their continued reliance on baseless legal claims, but has exercised its discretion in not imposing such penalties, ‘having made its point,'” Wallace wrote. “It does not appear that this point has been taken, however, and OAG would ask the Court to re-issue the matter.”

Before the attorney general filed his complaint, Engoron granted sanctions to Trump for failing to comply with his subpoenas during the investigation.

Read the Attorney General’s letter below:

This is a developing story.

