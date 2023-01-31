New York attorney general to seek sanctions against Trump





Former U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the crowd during a 2024 election campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina January 28, 2023.

Logan Cyrus | AFP | Getty Images

The New York Attorney General’s office announced on Tuesday that it will ask a judge to impose sanctions on former President Donald Trump and his attorneys in an ongoing $250 million fraud lawsuit. for “falsely” denying facts they had previously admitted and other issues related to his recent court filing. .

Attorney General Letitia James’ team also plans to ask Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron to issue a series of rulings that would hamper Trump’s ability to challenge his civil lawsuit.

The planned claims were revealed nearly two weeks after a federal judge in Florida fined Trump and his lawyer Alina Habba nearly $1 million for filing what the judge called a “frivolous” lawsuit against Hillary. Clinton and others.

Habba did not immediately respond to a request for comment on James’ plan, which was disclosed in a letter to Engoron from one of the attorney general’s attorneys.

James is suing Trump, the Trump Organization, three of his adult children Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump and others for what she said was widespread fraud involving false financial statements and misvaluation of real estate assets. The defendants deny the allegations.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

Trump and the other defendants responded to the lawsuit last week with a court filing containing supposedly verified responses to the allegations.

On Tuesday, a lawyer for James told Engoron that “each of the verified answers is deficient in some respect.”

“Defendants falsely deny facts to which they have admitted in other proceedings,” wrote Kevin Wallace, senior enforcement attorney for the AG’s office’s Economic Justice Division.

“They deny sufficient knowledge to respond to factual allegations that are clearly within their knowledge,” Wallace wrote.

“And they offer affirmative defenses that have been repeatedly rejected by this Court as frivolous and without merit,” he added.

Wallace said the attorney general’s office plans to file a motion asking Engoron to take several actions that would undermine Trump’s defense in the lawsuit. One would be the judge assuming that Trump had indeed admitted to the allegations that he and his co-defendants had falsely denied.

James will also ask Engoron “to sanction the defendants and their attorneys,” according to Wallace’s letter.

The letter said that “a cursory review” of the verified responses shows “a number of denials are patently false and in fact contradict defendants’ affidavits in other proceedings.”

Wallace pointed to the Trump defendants’ denial in James’ lawsuit that Trump remained the inactive chairman of the Trump Organization while serving in the White House.

“But the allegation that Mr. Trump was the ‘inactive chairman of the Trump Organization,’ while in the White House, is taken directly from his own sworn testimony in Galicia v. Trump on October 18, 2021. “, wrote Wallace. “In fact, [James’] Complaint uses Mr. Trump’s own wording.

Eric Trump, in Verified Answers, denied that Seven Springs LLC, which is controlled by The Trump Company, purchased property in Westchester County, New York, in 1995 for $7.5 million after the company l admitted in prior court proceedings, Wallace said.

The attorney concluded by saying that Engoron “has already chastised the defendants and their attorneys for their continued reliance on baseless legal claims, but has exercised its discretion in not imposing such penalties, ‘having made its point sight'”.

But Wallace added: “It doesn’t look like that point was taken, though, and [Office of the Attorney General] would ask the Court to renew the issue.

