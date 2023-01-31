Donald Trump could face criminal charges in Stormy Daniels Hush Money case





Amid the many investigations into former President Donald Trump that are ongoing right now, a new or rather old one has gained unexpected momentum.

This week, the New York District Attorneys Office began presenting evidence to a grand jury about whether Trump broke the law in a silent $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, reports the New York. Times.

You may be thinking: Stormy Daniels… That’s a name I haven’t heard in a long time. In effect.

The world first learned of Daniels’ existence in 2018, when the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump Organization lawyer Michael Cohen arranged the payment, made shortly before the 2016 election so that the adult film actress does not go public with her claim to have had an affair with Trump. Cohen, already under the scrutiny of investigators, ultimately pleaded guilty in August 2018 to violating federal campaign finance laws with that payment and others, charging documents that identified Trump as Individual-1.

Cohen claimed he made the illegal payment at Trump’s direction, so there was much speculation as to whether Trump was also responsible for violating campaign finance law.

But instead, the case fizzled out. A federal investigation was closed in 2019 and the New York District Attorneys Office reviewed it, but appeared to lose interest in pursuing a sprawling probe into Trump’s business dealings.

So why is he back now, in 2023?

Only Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg really knows the answer to that question. But some context is that when Bragg first took office early last year, he put the brakes on Trump’s trade probe, a move that prompted two prosecutors to resign and was heavily criticized.

Amid this backlash and heightened legal risks for Trump federally and in the state of Georgia, Bragg appears to have reconsidered his earlier hesitation. And he has now embraced what Times reports had become known in his office as the zombie theory of pursuing charges based on hush money.

But whether these possible charges, if filed, will prove strong enough to survive court scrutiny is far from clear.

It’s been a long time. What was the silent money scandal about, again? Stormy Daniels attends an event on May 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

In October 2016, weeks before the presidential election, when Trump was publicly beleaguered by a series of accusations of sexual harassment or assault by many different women, adult film actress Stormy Daniels braced to tell her own story about a consensual sexual encounter she had with Trump in 2006. But, her reps have let it be known that they are also willing to accept payment for her silence.

Earlier in the campaign, Cohen had worked with American Media Inc., the National Enquirer’s parent company, to catch and kill unflattering stories about Trump, in which AMI would pay accusers for the exclusive rights to their story and then not publish. not these stories. AMI executives were also involved in talks about paying Daniels, but they eventually backed down and Cohen had to deal with it himself.

Cohen set up a shell company, Essential Consultants, and sent $130,000 to Daniels’ attorney on October 27. Later, after Trump won the election, he repaid Cohen in installments in 2017.

The problem, according to federal prosecutors for the Southern District of New York, was that it violated campaign finance law. They argued that since that money was spent helping Trump win the election, it should have been disclosed as a campaign expense and subject to legal limits on donations. Cohen pleaded guilty to that charge as part of a larger plea deal, so the case never went to trial for a jury.

Yet the prosecutors’ theory was not universally accepted. The New York Times described it as a somewhat novel use of campaign finance law, and Attorney General Bill Barr hotly questioned it after taking office. In any case, SDNY prosecutors told a judge in July 2019 that the case was closed, in part because Trump was the sitting president and, per Justice Department policy, he could not not be charged.

As Trump was set to leave office in 2021, SDNY prosecutors revisited the case, discussing whether to reopen it when he no longer has presidential immunity. According to CNN legal analyst Elie Honigs’ recent book Untouchable, prosecutors were split on the strength of the case.

Some thought the evidence was more than enough to indict in an ordinary case, while others thought it was still a close call, though still chargeable, writes Honig, continuing, Even if the evidence was enough to support a accusation, it was also not a slam-dunk affair in the majority opinion.

He adds that some of the team thought the silent money plan was serious, but not the end of the world, and that it somehow seemed insignificant and outdated compared to his later acts like trying to undo the election victory for Joe Bidens. So ultimately SDNY decided to let it go.

So how did it turn out at the Manhattan DA? Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg arrives in the courtroom during the Trump Organization’s tax evasion trial in New York Supreme Court on December 6, 2022 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

After news broke that SDNY had dropped the silent money case in 2019, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance took it up, bringing Cohen in for interviews and asking for tax returns from Trump.

But the investigation quickly spread outside.

First there was the case of real estate appraisals. Vances’ prosecutors developed a theory, supported by public evidence and Cohens’ testimony, that Trump overvalued certain properties when applying for loans and insurance policies, but undervalued those assets for tax purposes, so he owed less property taxes. They explored charges of tax evasion, bank fraud and insurance fraud.

But the problem was proving that Trump knew his company was breaking the law, because he could have argued that everything his company did was approved by its CFO and legal team, who were subject matter experts. So prosecutors focused on that chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, pressuring him for months to turn on Trump. Weisselberg did not.

Then came the business of benefits. In July 2021, Vances’ office charged Weisselberg and several Trump business entities with tax evasion. The company had paid for apartment and car leases for Weisselberg and private school tuition for his grandchildren, without taxing him. Trump himself was not charged, and the maximum penalties for Trumps company were relatively low, so that wasn’t all that threatened a case.

With that trial pending, Vance left office and Bragg, the newly elected district attorney, inherited the Trump investigations in early 2022. impressed. According to The New York Times, Bragg told the two lead prosecutors he had doubts about the case going forward and suspended grand jury activity. Both of these senior prosecutors resigned in February, and one of them, Mark Pomerantz, has a book coming out next week giving his account of what happened.

Bragg, elected as a criminal justice reformer, later faced heavy criticism in the media and from Democrats for being too soft on Trump. He said little at first, but in April he said the property appraisals file was still moving forward. The benefits case, meanwhile, was still heading to trial, and in August Weisselberg agreed to change his guilty plea (although he still didn’t turn against Trump and was sentenced to five months in prison). Trump’s companies were later found guilty at trial and ordered to pay a $1.6 million fine.

And at some point last year, Braggs’ office returned to where the Manhattan prosecutors’ investigation began: hush money. He recently convened a grand jury to hear evidence and brought in Cohen for a new round of talks.

We don’t know exactly why they went back to silent money, nor do we know how solid the case is. It is important to note that the DA can only charge violations of New York State law, so federal campaign finance charges are not relevant here.

According to New York Times reporters William Rashbaum, Ben Protess, Jonah Bromwich and Hurubie Meko, however, prosecutors have a theory on how to charge him. The key is that when Trump reimbursed Cohen for the hush money, he filed it as legal fees. Prosecutors want to argue that this amounted to unlawful falsification of business records.

But since that would only be a misdemeanor and hardly worth charging, they also want to claim that it was done in violation of New York State election law, making it a felony. This second aspect has largely been untested and would therefore be a risky legal case against any defendant, let alone the former president, the Times reporters write.

This seems to pose the possibility that the silent money case is a little off the hook, a zombie legal theory being resurrected now that Bragg has apparently realized that hell benefits more politically from being viewed as trying to bring down Trump, though we can’t say for sure without better understanding his testimony and legal reasoning.

For now, it can just be added to the pile of other legal troubles Trump has, with no end yet in sight.

Yes, I will donate $120/year

Yes, I will donate $120/year

We accept credit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay. You can also contribute via

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2023/1/31/23579526/donald-trump-stormy-daniels-investigation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos