Florida Governor Ron DeSantis responds to Donald Trump’s blows





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had a simple response Tuesday to former President Donald Trump’s weekend attacks: check the election scorecard.

After Trump accused the governor of disloyalty and COVID mismanagement, DeSantis argued that his gubernatorial blowout from Democrat Charlie Crist served as an indisputable endorsement of his Sunshine State rule.

“When you’re an elected executive, you have to make all kinds of decisions,” he said after being asked about Trump’s beards at an independent press conference. “And the good thing is people are able to pass judgment on that whether they re-elect you or not.”

DeSantis noted his historic margin of victory, suggesting Trump’s criticism of his COVID policies was likely to fall on deaf ears.

“In my case, not only did we win re-election, but we won with the highest percentage of votes of any Republican gubernatorial candidate in the history of the state of Florida,” he said. -he declares.

In an attempt to diminish DeSantis – who has yet to officially announce his candidacy for president – the 76-year-old Trump cast him as an ingrate who owes his political career to him.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis argued that his gubernatorial victory was an indisputable endorsement of his reign in the Sunshine State. Ron DeSantis/Twitter

He’s going to have to do what he wants to do, but he can get away. I think that would be a big act of disloyalty because, you know, I brought him in,” the former president said at a weekend campaign event. “He had no chance. His political life was over.

Trump also opened a largely unexpected new line of attack against his ascendant rival.

Accusing DeSantis, 44, of trying to “rewrite” his handling of the pandemic, Trump questioned the Florida governor for shutting down parts of the state at the start of the crisis.

Donald Trump has accused the governor of “disloyalty” and mismanagement of COVID.AP/Alex Brandon

The former commander in chief argued that other Republican governors had refrained from doing so – and added that DeSantis was a vocal reminder of vaccines at one point.

Observers have questioned Trump’s tactics, noting that DeSantis’ less stringent COVID policies have helped propel him to national prominence as the pandemic escalates.

Along with Florida surgeon general Joseph Ladopo, DeSantis has been keen to give vaccine skeptics a broader platform in recent months.

He hosted a roundtable on vaccine concerns in December and pointed out that Florida had never considered sting warrants for employees.

Protesters gather to talk on the steps of the Florida Historic Capitol Museum in front of the Florida State Capitol.AP/Wilfredo Lee

Meanwhile, DeSantis announced on Tuesday that he would seek to cut all funding for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) “bureaucracies” at state colleges and universities.

He argued that higher education has been commandeered by leftist ideologues whose main aim is to stifle dissenting views in favor of their own.

“That’s not what we think is appropriate in the state of Florida,” he said. “Instead, we need our higher education to focus on promoting academic excellence, pursuing truth, and giving students the foundation to think for themselves.

DeSantis said colleges and universities are funneling more and more funds into entrenching and expanding DEI programs at the expense of classroom resources.

DeSantis has announced that he will cut all funding for DEI “bureaucracies” at state colleges and universities.AP/Chris O’Meara

Proposed reforms include a ban on campus activities that promote DEI or critical race theory, a ban on DEI considerations when hiring, and greater promotion of degrees leading to high-paying jobs.

The initiative will also seek to give school presidents more power in reviewing tenured teachers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/01/31/florida-gov-ron-desantis-responds-to-donald-trump-jabs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos