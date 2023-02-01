It’s a very bad week (legally, professionally, mentally) to be Donald Trump





One of the great mysteries of the modern universe is whether or not Donald Trump is even once! He will be held accountable for one of the unethical, devious and seemingly criminal acts he has committed over the past 70 or so years. years. (No, bringing Don Jr. into the world isn’t on the list, although maybe it should be.) Based on his long history of avoiding all repercussions for virtually everything, one could be forgiven for assuming that no, he won’t. Then again, it’s possible the law is finally catching up with him, and recently we’ve had more than one indication that he just might.

The first instance goes through Georgia, and Fulton County prosecutors’ criminal investigation into former presidents is trying to nullify elections there. As The Associated Press noted on Monday, DA Fani Willis argued in court last week that a report by the special grand jury convened last May to hear evidence in the case should not be released because it could threaten the rights of people who could soon be charged. with crimes, while undermining the ability to prosecute them. Saying a decision on the indictments was imminent, Willis told the judge: “We want to make sure everyone is treated fairly and we think that for future defendants to be treated fairly, it’s not appropriate for time to publish this report.

The Williss investigation was launched shortly after the publication of Trump’s infamous phone call with Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which the then-president asked the local official to find him the exact number. votes needed to reverse his loss in the state to Joe Biden. All I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have, Trump said, before apparently threatening Raffensperger with what might happen if he refuses the vote. request.

The investigation then widened to include fake Republican voters, other calls Trump made to Georgia officials after his election defeat, and baseless allegations of voter fraud that were made to Georgia lawmakers. Last year, former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani was told he was the target of the criminal investigation. At the time, attorney Norman Eisentold to The New York Times: There’s no way Giuliani is a target of prosecutors’ investigation and Trump doesn’t end up as one. They are just too factually and legally entangled in trying to use fake voters and other means to nullify Georgia’s election results. Giuliani has denied any wrongdoing. Trump claimed he had done absolutely nothing wrong, that his call with Raffensperger was perfect, and that he was very confident that he would not be indicted.

Without specifying Trump, Clark Cunningham, a law professor at Georgia State University, told the AP: “I expect to see indictments in Fulton County before I see federal indictments, adding of Williss’ arguments in court last week: She wouldn’t talk about releasing the report creating prejudice for potential future defendants unless she saw in the report the names of people she considered would be future defendants potentials. In September, Willis said in an interview that his office had received credible allegations that major crimes had been committed and that if charged and convicted, people could face jail time.

In other recent legal news that we believe has not been entirely well received at Mar-a-Lago, The Times reported on Monday that the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has begun presenting evidence to a large jury on Trump’s role in Stormy Daniels’ 2016 silent money scheme, laying the groundwork for possible criminal charges against the former president in the coming months. Oh, and on Tuesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James asked a judge to sanction ex-president Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump, and their attorneys, for allegedly filing denials manifestly false that actually contradict sworn statements. statements in response to the state’s $250 million fraud lawsuit against them.

On the other hand, it was revealed last night that Trump sued journalist Bob Woodward for just under $50 million for publishing their conversations as The Trump Tapes audiobook with his lawyers alleging impersonation, Systematic manipulation and exploitation of President Trump’s audio. In a joint statement, Woodward and his publisher, Simon & Schuster, which is also named as a defendant, called the lawsuit baseless, adding: All of these interviews were recorded and recorded with the knowledge and consent of President Trump. . Moreover, it is in the public interest to have this historical record in Trump’s own words. We are convinced that the facts and the law are in our favour. Trump, of course, has a long and storied history of frivolous lawsuits, including one that was dismissed less than two weeks ago.

