Trump News Today: Trump sues Bob Woodward over interview tapes as Ron DeSantis responds to attacks from former presidents

Donald Trump is suing journalist Bob Woodward for releasing his recordings of interviews, claiming he didn’t give him permission to use them for an audiobook.

Mr. Trump also faces a new criminal investigation, this time at the hands of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

The New York Times broke the story of the offices’ ongoing grand jury investigation into Mr Trump’s 2016 silent payment, via former attorney Michael Cohen, to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The office is presenting evidence to a grand jury in the coming days and will soon decide whether Mr. Trump or others should face indictments.

The former president reportedly paid off Ms Daniels in 2016 to stop her spreading allegations of an affair between the two. Mr. Trump denies this; Ms. Daniels and the ex-president’s former fixer, Mr. Cohen, do not.

Meanwhile, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dismissed Mr Trump’s recent attacks, noting he had recently won re-election.

HighlightsView latest update 1675193454Chuck Todd has heated exchange with Jim Jordan over difference between Biden and Trump documents

NBC’s Chuck Todd got into the thick of it with Rep. Jim Jordan over the weekend when the Ohio Republican stopped by the Meet the Press studio to discuss the federal government’s responses to the respective retention of Donald Trump and Joe Bidens of classified material in their residences and, in Mr. Bidens Case, a DC-based think tank.

The new chairman of the House Judiciary Committee insisted to Mr Todd that there was a difference in the way the two men were treated unfairly, therefore thanks to what he claimed was a supposed politicization of the Ministry of Justice.

But Todd didn’t, and said the two situations weren’t comparable because of the former president’s failure to comply with a Justice Department subpoena for the classified documents.

Watch their exchange below:

John Bowden31 January 2023 19:30

1675188954Trump berates Fox News host for grating voice and jittery presentation

Donald Trump gave an unsolicited review of Fox News show The Five in which he called co-host Jessica Tarlov absolutely terrible and called her voice grating and unbearable.

Tarlov, a former Democratic pollster, is one of the show’s liberal voices and was named co-host in 2021.

I really like The Five on Fox News, especially the hosts, with the exception of wacky Jessica Tarlov, who is absolutely terrible, the one-term president wrote on his Truth Social platform.

His facts are knowingly wrong, his jittery presentation is horrible, and, forgive me, his VOICE is grating and unbearable.

John Bowden31 January 2023 18:15

1675187325Ron DeSantis responds to Trump’s recent attacks on him

Asked about Donald Trump’s recent attacks on him, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis pointed to his own re-election in November as proof of his success.

And I’m happy to say, you know, in my case, not only did we win re-election, but we won with the highest percentage of votes of any Republican gubernatorial candidate in the history of the state. of Florida, Mr. DeSantis said at a press conference. conference, according to The Hill. We won with the largest gross voting margin of over 1.5 million votes that any gubernatorial candidate has ever had in Florida history.

David Taintor31 January 2023 17:48

1675186855Ted Cruz won’t apologize for Paul Pelosi hammer attack plots

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas won’t apologize for promoting conspiracy theories about attack on Paul Pelosi after video emerged showing assault on former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband .

The Texas Republican spoke to TMZ at Reagan National Airport and called the video showing David DePape assaulting Mr. Pelosi utterly unacceptable and the actions of a deranged lunatic who should go to jail for a very, very long time. long time.

Previously, Mr. Cruz tweeted a conservative media figure, Matt Walsh, when he said I know trying to portray a hippie nudist from Berkeley as some kind of militant right-winger is nonsense and always will be. In response, Mr. Cruz tweeted the truth.

Eric GarciaJanuary 31, 2023 5:40 PM

1675173456California could disbar Trump’s lawyer over 2020 lies

John Eastman, who led Donald Trump’s legal bid to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, could be stripped of his license to practice law after being charged with 11 charges stemming from his efforts fueled by the election lies of former presidents.

California State Bar Chief Attorney George Cardona announced the case against Mr Eastman on Thursday.

Learn more about the second member of Mr. Trump’s legal team to deal with the aftermath of the campaign to nullify the election:

John BowdenJanuary 31, 2023 1:57 PM

1675170000Trump impeachment leader Schiff joins California Senate race

Democratic Representative Adam Schiff, who rose to national prominence as the lead prosecutor in President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, announced Thursday that he is running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Senator Dianne Feinstein.

We need a fighter in the U.S. Senate who has been at the center of the fight for our democracy and our economy, Schiff said in a statement announcing his 2024 candidacy.

The Independent says more about the hottest race on the left ahead of 2024:

John Bowden31 January 2023 13:00

1675168200Inside McCarthy’s House: Famous Friends and Harsh Realities

Three weeks into the new era of House Republican majority rule, the risks to Chairman Kevin McCarthy’s leadership style are clearly taking root.

Away from the glare of the official speakers bureau, McCarthy conducts some of the most exhilarating but also challenging business of leadership. Yet McCarthy also faces the limits of his thin grip on power as promises of a new style of House management clash with harsh realities in government.

Read more:

John Bowden31 January 2023 12:30

1675166400Manhattan DA opens grand jury investigation into silent payments to Stormy Daniels

Donald Trump has yet another criminal investigation to add to the long list of legal battles he is waging as he seeks the presidency for the third time.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has appointed a grand jury and will soon begin presenting evidence that crimes were committed when Donald Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, paid silent money to the movie star for adults Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Both Mr Cohen and Ms Daniels said the money was intended to prevent Ms Daniels from spreading her claims of an affair with the former president.

John Bowden31 January 2023 12:00

