Video of Trump’s deposition in New York fraud investigation shows former president taking fifth, repeating ‘same answer’





The newly released video obtained by CBS News provides a first look at former President Donald Trump’s deposition last summer in the New York Attorney General’s civil fraud investigation.

Trump sat down for questioning under oath on August 10, and the video shows him politely answering opening questions from State Attorney General Letitia James.

Dressed in a dark blue suit, red tie and American flag lapel pin, seated in front of a camera in a midtown Manhattan conference room, Trump said ‘yes’ when James asked him s he knew the rules for making a statement. But as questions about his finances began to get serious, the former president – and now a candidate for the same position – invoked the Fifth Amendment and continued to do so for nearly four hours.

Former President Donald Trump during his deposition in a fraud investigation in New York, August 10, 2022. New York Attorney General’s Office / Obtained by CBS News

Transcripts of portions of Trump’s deposition were included in an exhibit filed by the New York attorney general’s office on Oct. 13 in his $250 million lawsuit against Trump, three of his children and his company. These sections of Trump’s deposition were no longer confidential once the exhibit was filed. That bureau initially denied CBS News’ request, under New York’s Freedom of Information Act, for a video aligned with those portions of the transcript. An appeals officer reversed this decision.

“Anything you say during this exam may be used in civil proceedings, and this may include civil enforcement or criminal proceedings. Do you understand that?” James asked.

“I think so,” Trump replied.

“Is it yes?” James asked.

“I don’t know what I did wrong, but the answer is yes, I understand,” Trump said.

“You have the right to refuse to answer any question if a truthful answer to the question would tend to incriminate you. Do you understand this? Jacques continued.

“Yes,” Trump replied.

“And any willful misrepresentation by you may constitute perjury. Do you understand that, sir?

“Yes.”

After preliminary questions were completed, Trump was given the opportunity to read a prepared statement in the filing.

He began with a familiar refrain: “This is the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country. He called James a “rogue and out-of-control prosecutor” and accused her of having political motives for his office’s investigation into his financial practices.

Just over a month later, on September 21, James announced his office’s lawsuit against Trump, three of his children and his company, accusing them of a long-running scheme to inflate the value of their properties. . The Trumps have denied wrongdoing.

“This is all very unfair,” Trump says in the deposition video.

“Anyone in my position who wouldn’t take the Fifth Amendment would be a fool, an absolute fool,” Trump said, adding that on the advice of an attorney, “I respectfully decline to answer questions about the rights and privileges afforded to each citizen under the United States Constitution.

“That will be my answer to any other questions.”

Excerpts from Donald Trump’s deposition in New York Attorney General fraud investigation 37:36

Senior Law Enforcement Counsel Kevin Wallace of the Attorney General’s Office noted “for the record” that the statement was “long” and that “obviously we disagree with many characterizations. Wallace then began his questioning, which would form the bulk of the deposition.

At the start, Trump answered three questions, saying, “For all the reasons provided in my answer, which is incorporated here in its entirety, I decline to answer the question.”

Wallace then told Trump he could just say “the same answer” — “to speed things up.”

Trump did so more than 400 times during the full interview, according to a New York attorney general’s filing. After the deposition was over, Trump issued a public statement saying he had exercised his Fifth Amendment right and declined to respond.

A lawyer for Trump declined to comment on the video’s release on Tuesday.

During part of the interrogation, Wallace asked Trump about his financial disclosure statements, submitted annually since 2011. In February 2022, the accounting firm that prepared them retracted their work and said that those reports ” should no longer be invoked”.

“The valuations contained herein reflect false and misleading valuation statements; is it correct ? Wallace asked.

“Same answer,” Trump replied.

Was he “aware” that they “contained false and misleading statements”?

“Same answer.”

Video of Trump’s deposition shows former president pleading Fifth 02:32

Despite answering “same answer” to question after question, Trump appeared to study the financial documents Wallace presented to him, folding his arms, leaning forward and staring.

Wallace also asked about the involvement of former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg — who is currently serving a five-month prison sentence for tax evasion — and current company comptroller Jeffrey McConney.

The two executives were among those named as defendants in the New York Attorney General’s $250 million lawsuit, which seeks to limit the company’s operations in the state. The lawsuit accuses the Trumps and their company of engaging in a widespread fraud scheme for years around property value manipulations. In addition to financial penalties, the attorney general’s office is seeking an end to the company’s operations in New York and sanctions against the Four Trumps.

“From at least 2005 until today, you had an ongoing agreement with Mr. Weisselberg and Mr. McConney that they would prepare the statement of financial position in a manner that included valuations that depended on assumptions false and misleading as a means of inflating reported values; is that correct?” Wallace asked in the deposition. The company denied the New York Attorney General’s allegations against it and one of its executives.

“Same answer,” Trump said.

McConney and Weisselberg were key witnesses in a separate criminal case against two Trump Organization companies brought by the Manhattan District Attorney. Last month, a jury found the companies guilty of 17 counts related to tax evasion, stemming from various schemes to reduce wage liability while offering executives large tax-free bonuses and high-end benefits. not taxed. Weisselberg separately entered a guilty plea in the case.

The New York Attorney General’s civil case is scheduled to go to trial on October 2. The judge in that case rejected repeated attempts by Trump’s lawyers to push back that date.

New trends

Graham Kates

Graham Kates is an investigative reporter covering criminal justice, privacy issues and information security for CBS News Digital. Contact Graham at [email protected] or [email protected]

