Boris Johnson tries to silence Brexit ‘magnanimism’





On the third anniversary of Brexit, Boris Johnson tried to portray leaving the EU as a major boost for the UK, but was immediately rebuffed by a dubious claim. Taking to Twitter, the former Prime Minister urged people to ignore all this negativity and gloom over Brexit despite the dire warnings about the UK economy. On the same day, the International Monetary Fund said UK productivity would be worse than all other major countries in 2023. Russia hit with stinging economic sanctions by the global community due to its invasion of Ukraine will do better, IMF said. Undeterred, the man who officially led the UK off the block promised the opportunities were huge. Let’s put aside all that negativity and gloom I hear about Brexit. Let us remember the opportunities that lie ahead, and the rollout of the vaccine proves it, he said. In a video on social media, he insisted the rollout of coronavirus vaccination in the UK was as fast as it was because we had regained control of the Medical Health Regulation Agency (MHRA). We were able to license this vaccine faster than any other European country and that gave us a crucial advantage, he said. So today, Brexit Day, as we look back on this vaccine rollout, let’s also look forward to all the other ways we can change our country and our economy for the better. Was the vaccine rollout really a Brexit victory? Fact checkers have repeatedly argued Brexit is not helping the rapid expansion of Covid-19 vaccines. In December 2020, then-Health Secretary Matt Hancock claimed the process was easier due to Britain’s exit from the EU. We all do the same security checks and processes, but we were able to speed them up thanks to Brexit, the health secretary said in December. But he was shot down by British officials who made it clear the strategy had nothing to do with Brexit and was governed by EU law. At the time, the MHRA’s chief executive, Dr June Raine, said we were able to authorize the supply of this vaccine using the provisions of EU law, which then remained in place. And Kate Bingham, head of Johnson’s vaccine task force, said the rapid approval in the UK had nothing to do with Brexit. She said the UK’s faster approval of the vaccine was linked to the decision-making process within the UK MHRA and that staff had prepared well. Bingham said: It had nothing to do with Brexit, but we were organised. I notice that the only thing you rely on to prove that Brexit has real benefits is actually a massive, well-proven lie. It kind of seems appropriate. — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) January 31, 2023 I won’t bother with the general desperation of this. The key point is that the central premise, that we approved and rolled out the vaccine faster because we left the EU, is pure cobblers. We could have done it quickly in the EU as well. Have a link:https://t.co/ksH5QFGzHL https://t.co/3aGHdFQi6D — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) January 31, 2023 Boris Johnson is therefore again claiming that the rapid deployment of the vaccine in the UK is only possible because of Brexit. Even a quick search will tell you that this claim has been regularly debunked and found to be *false* by journalists from the BBC, France24, Channel 4, etc etc… https://t.co/E4iY5Bwzvh —David MacDougall (@davidmacdougall) January 31, 2023 He is hedging his vaccine rollout bets to prove Brexit was a success. We could have achieved the same type of deployment inside the EU. This is nonsense and it shows that no matter how bad things get, they will always lie to your face about it. https://t.co/A7TAuljjhc — European Movement UK (@euromove) January 31, 2023 Johnson’s remarks also contrast with recent polls suggesting growing dissatisfaction with the way Brexit has gone and continuing disputes over the Northern Ireland protocol. Although the IMF’s World Economic Outlook does not mention Brexit, economists have linked dire forecasts to exiting the single market with the UK’s biggest trading partner. Paul Johnson, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank, told BBC Radio 4s Today: There are some things that affect us more than other countries; one in particular is actually the loss of people from our workforce. We have heard a lot about the fact that we have lost over 500,000 people at work, people retiring early, immigrants from outside the European Union, and so on. This does not affect any other country in Europe. This response to Johnson perhaps sums up

