New York Attorney General Calls for New Sanctions Against Donald Trump





NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) – New York’s attorney general on Tuesday asked a judge to sanction former U.S. President Donald Trump, his adult children, the Trump Organization and their lawyers over their responses to his fraud trial $250 million civil suit against them.

The lawsuit filed by Attorney General Letitia James last September accused the defendants of being involved in a decade-long scheme to manipulate the value of Trump’s assets and net worth, in order to induce banks and insurers to provide better conditions.

On January 26, the defendants filed formal “answers” in which, as often happens in similar lawsuits, they denied or claimed to have insufficient knowledge of dozens of substantive charges.

In a letter to the Manhattan judge handling the case, Arthur Engoron, James said many of the answers were “patently false”, frivolous or otherwise inappropriate. She said the Trumps should lose some of their defenses and face sanctions.

“The court has previously reprimanded the defendants and their attorneys for their continued reliance on baseless legal actions, but exercised its discretion in not imposing such penalties,” the letter said. “It doesn’t look like that point was taken.”

Lawyers for the Trump defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

James said the inappropriate responses included Trump’s objection to being called an ‘inactive chairman’ of the Trump Organization during his tenure in the White House, although he used that description in an October sworn deposition. 2021.

Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, has come under fire from James for saying she didn’t know if she had personally met with bankers or if she could confirm the contents of her own emails.

James also dismissed arguments by Donald Trump and his sons Donald Jr. and Eric that she lacked standing to prosecute and “acted contrary to ancient and customary standards” governing prosecutors, saying Engoron had already dismissed their claim that she was pursuing a “political witch”. chase.”

Earlier in January, Donald Trump ended two legal challenges to James’ lawsuit, after a Florida judge imposed $937,989 in penalties on him and his lawyer for filing a “completely frivolous” lawsuit accusing Hillary Clinton of attempting to rig the 2016 US presidential election.

James requested sanctions the same day. New video of Donald Trump’s August 10 deposition from his office showed the former president repeatedly refusing to answer questions, citing his right against self-incrimination under the US Constitution.

“This is a vindictive, self-serving fishing expedition the likes of which this country may have never seen before,” Trump said. “Anyone in my position who wouldn’t take the Fifth Amendment would be a fool, an absolute fool.”

