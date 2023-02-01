Chinese Xi Jinping to visit Putin, Russian ministry says

JThe Russian government is planning a visit by Chinese leader Xi Jinping this spring, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday.

“Through joint efforts in the coming year, Russia and China will be able to strengthen and advance bilateral interstate relations,” the ministry said in a statement. statement. “As is known, Russian President VV Putin has invited Chinese leader Xi Jinping for a government visit in the spring. We assume that this will be the central event of the bilateral relationship in 2023.”

The meeting, which would be the second face-to-face meeting between Xi and Putin since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine last February, could signal a deepening of ties between the two states. As many countries have sanctioned Russia in response to the invasion, China is one of the countries credited to keep the Russian economy afloat by continuing to maintain trade with Russia.

Meanwhile, the Chinese government has yet to confirm Xi’s visit. In a statement At RIA News, a Russian state-run news agency, Mao Ning, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said that “China and Russia maintain close cooperation at various levels to promote the development of bilateral relations and contribute to the support of peace”. and development around the world. TIME has contacted the Chinese and Russian foreign ministries for further comment.

Putin has publicly encouraged Xi to visit him since at least December, when Putin invited Xi to visit Moscow in the spring of 2023 in a statement on Russian state television, Reuters reported at the time. “It will demonstrate to the whole world the strength of Russian-Chinese ties on key issues,” Putin said in his speech.

In its statement on Monday’s meeting, the Russian Foreign Ministry echoed one of the main principles of Russian foreign policy: the importance of strengthening alliances between non-Western countries to counter growing alliances like the NATO. Russia used its NATO concerns justify the invasion of Ukraine and in recent years has criticized what it calls encroachment on its borders, including its military presence in Eastern Europe.

The ministry statement stressed that a stronger relationship between Russia and China would build a “multipolar system of international relations”, as opposed to a system dominated by the United States: “Together with others who share the same ideas, we consistently oppose attempts by the United States to achieve global dominance by promoting the concept of a ‘rules-based order’,” the statement read.

Since the start of the war, China has engaged in a delicate balancing act, claiming it is neutral on the conflict in Ukraine while maintaining close ties with Russia and rejecting arguments aimed at restricting trade. At times, this has threatened China’s fragile relationship with the United States

The US State Department said in December that Washington was monitoring Beijing’s activity, Reuters reported. “Beijing claims to be neutral, but its behavior clearly shows that it still invests in close ties with Russia,” the spokesperson said in a statement. statement. And on January 24, Bloomberg reported that the Biden administration had accused Chinese state-owned companies of aiding Russia’s war in Ukraine, and that the administration was working to determine whether the Beijing government knew about it. of what was going on. Mao denied China’s involvement, calling US accusations ‘paranoia’, Bloomberg reported.

