Go for the kill: Legal experts say Trump could face 4 years in prison in new grand jury investigation





The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office began presenting evidence to a new grand jury on Monday about former President Donald Trump’s role in silent payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign. , according to the New York Times.

The grand jury was recently formed and District Attorney Alvin Bragg appears to be “laying the groundwork for possible criminal charges against the former president in the months ahead,” sources told the outlet.

David Pecker, the former National Enquirer editor who helped negotiate the deal with Daniels, was seen entering the building where the grand jury sits on Monday.

Former Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the silent payment “in coordination with and at the direction of” Trump in 2018, said he spoke with prosecutors several times .

Prosecutors also plan to interview former National Enquirer editor Dylan Howard and Trump Organization employees Jeffrey McConney and Deborah Tarasoff, who helped Cohen get reimbursed for the $130,000 he paid Daniels, according to the report. Prosecutors are also expected to meet with Daniels’ former attorney, Keith Davidson. Prosecutors have also contacted former Trump campaign officials from 2016 and subpoenaed phone records and other documents in a sign that prosecutors are seeking to corroborate testimony.

Bragg assembled the new grand jury after coming under fire for apparently backing down Trump after replacing former DA Cy Vance, who first opened the investigation. Bragg initially dropped plans to present evidence against Trump himself, prompting two of the team’s lead prosecutors to resign in protest. But after securing a tax evasion conviction against the Trump Organization last year, Bragg renewed his review of the silent payment to Daniels, which first sparked the original investigation. The renewed investigation focuses on whether Trump’s company falsely classified the reimbursement to Cohen as a legal expense. To charge Trump with a crime, prosecutors would have to show that Trump falsified records to help commit a second crime, a violation of New York state election law, though the theory is largely untested before the courts. law courts.

Trump lashed out at the report, calling the case “old news” and insisting he “NEVER HAD A CASE”.

“With murders and violent crimes increasing like never before in New York City, Radical Left Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg just disclosed to Fake News Media that they are still pursuing Stormy ‘Horseface’ Daniels Bull.” Trump wrote on Truth Social, saying Bragg was “working with the Justice Department armed” in a “continuation of the bigger with the chase of time.”

But legal experts say the ruling shows Bragg likely has a good reason for changing course in the investigation.

“Bragg initially made the decision not to prosecute Trump, and it appears he has now backtracked,” tweeted former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti. “I suspect there is more to this story and we will learn more in the months to come.”

Former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, who served on special counsel Bob Mueller’s team, called the investigation “a dormant case to watch” as Trump also faces potential legal issues in an investigation. of Fulton County on his post-election efforts to reverse his loss and a DOJ investigation into classified documents he refused to turn over in response to a grand jury subpoena.

“They may have been able to uncover objective evidence that backs it up…it makes him feel like it’s a stronger case than they were when Alvin Bragg arrived. in power,” predicted former US attorney Barbara McQuade during an appearance. on MSNBC.

Former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman told the network that the decision to appoint a new grand jury shows Bragg is “going to kill him.”

Trump could face up to four years in prison if convicted of falsifying first-degree business records, former district attorneys told Insider, though securing a conviction can be complicated.

“You falsify your records to show it’s a business expense, like you’re paying a lawyer to do legal work, and it wasn’t that at all,” Josh Moscow, former senior prosecutor of financial crimes at the Manhattan DA office, the outlet said. “It was an interim payment.”

Prosecutors are expected to link Trump himself to the payment, but a recording Cohen made of Trump discussing a silent payment to another woman, Karen McDougal, could be “pretty incriminating”, Daniel Alonso, former chief deputy prosecutor of the Manhattan district attorney. office, told the outlet.

“It always seemed incredibly unfair to me that Michael Cohen was the only person charged with this crime,” he added. “The idea that the man with the sack is the only one who goes down and the principal gets away with it just doesn’t really add up to justice.”

