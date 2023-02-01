Why is Biden refusing to condemn Turkey for threatening the American hoop star?





BBasketball star Enes Kanter Freedom is now rightly

blast President Joe Biden

for his silence in the face of a bounty that the Turkish nation granted to Mr. Freedom. The rebounding basketball legend was born in Turkey but is a naturalized US citizen, having honored our laws by going through the formal process of obtaining citizenship. As I wrote here last week, Biden should feel an absolute obligation to make it clear that anyone who encourages such vigilante injustice against any American citizen, especially on American soil, will receive a cold and punitive fury in response. . BIDEN MUST PROTECT FREEDOM ENES KANTER FROM EVIL ERDOGANS

Instead, Biden went missing or, in other words, became famous for his inaction. The situation is this: Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey’s authoritarian leader, apparently resents Freedoms’ criticism of Erdogan’s human rights abuses, which include the jailing of dozens of independent journalists and the detention of what Freedom cites as 17,000 innocent women and nearly 1,000 children and babies growing up in Turkey. jails. Freedom has been equally outspoken against the many human rights abuses in China, including genocidal practices against the Uyghur minority. “It’s unacceptable,” Freedom told Fox News, referring to Biden’s silence on his case. “I’m an American citizen, and I’ve had death threats, and a bounty on my head on American soil, and I want my president to go out there and do something. Instead, Biden not only remains silent on the fate of freedoms, but continues to deliver F-16 fighter jets to Turkey even as Turkey bombs the Kurds, blocks NATO expansion and gets otherwise an opponent of peace and freedom. Bidens’ silence continued even after more than 40 Republican lawmakers wrote to him asking him to stand up for freedom. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Enough is enough, said Freedom, with justified concern for his own life, in reference to Turkey’s threats against him. Similarly, not enough is not enough when it comes to a US President’s support for a wrongfully threatened prominent US citizen. Abandoning Bidens is woefully irresponsible. If Freedom is attacked or captured, Biden himself should bear the blame and eternal shame.

