Donald Trump is boring now

But don’t expect a return to the heyday of past presidents. Trump in 2023 is diminished in many key respects. Where once his finely honed sense of personal grievances could also mirror those of his followers, he has grown myopic in his vision and prone to rave about a series of slights so personal and opaque that they fail to reach to register. His obsession with the 2020 election, while deranged, has grown oddly boring and increasingly reminiscent of someone who spoke to you for the hundredth time about the night he saw a UFO. Where his sheer unpredictability once made him a news-generating machine, he is now repetitive and boring; his Saturday speeches were rote and predictable, and they received exactly the same coverage as normal, that is, superficial, political speeches.

Its ability to fundraise on platforms such as Facebook is likely also reduced. As Politicos Zach Montellaro wrote last week, Republicans say investments in Facebook no longer translate to small donors like they once did. The social network has restricted ad targeting for political customers, while Apple’s changes to its privacy features have also made tracking much more difficult. Trump’s triumphant return to mainstream social media platforms will be mitigated by severe limitations on his political and financial reach.

It’s possible that between now and the end of the year, something will change, allowing Trump to work his brand of social media chemistry and return to the dizzying heights of media manipulation he once commanded. The primary season has just started. Once that’s done and an all-out, multi-frontal war between Trump, DeSantis, and a host of Red Shirts begins, the resulting hype could allow Trump to regain his superpower: the ability to generate days of media coverage with 280-character blasts. But there are encouraging signs that its one formidable ability to shape everyday discourse is now slipping away from it, and it will take more than Facebook reform to reclaim it.

