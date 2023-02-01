Regency government prepares to welcome arrival of President Jokowi |Balipuspanews.com





Djembrana, balipuspanews.com– The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo during his visit to Bali, one of which was to visit the regency of Jembrana. Reportedly, two of Jokowi’s schedule in Jembrana will visit Melaya Public Market in Melaya District and Jembrana Weaving Centre. Ahead of the arrival of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, who is due to pay a working visit to Jembrana next Thursday (2/2/2023), a number of preparations have been made for this, one of which is to conduct a survey around the Melaya public market area and the Jembrana weaving center on Sunday (31/1/2023). Apart from this, a number of preparations have been made by the local government ranks with the TNI/Polri. Starting with preparing the route for the Presidential entourage via Buleleng land to Melaya public market and weaving centers, to ensure the clean aesthetics of the route from the President’s banners and billboards. RI’s number one person would have resented the excessive reception using banners and billboards attached to her photo for beauty and aesthetic reasons. Meanwhile, in the weaving center, a number of preparations were also made by the regent of Jembrana, I Nengah Tamba, to welcome the arrival of the number one person in Indonesia. Even at the Jembrana Souvenir Center, Jokowi will receive an enthusiastic welcome in the form of gamelan jegog, which is a typical Jembrana Regency art. On his occasion, regarding the expected arrival of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, the Regent of Jembrana, I Nengah Tamba, admitted that he was very enthusiastic and said that the regional government and the regency of Jembrana Forkopimda were very ready to welcome the President and his entourage. “Fortunately, our enthusiasm together welcomes the presence of the president in a very extraordinary way and it is a joint work and a shared responsibility, both in the ranks of the regional government and at all levels of the TNI and of Polri,” he said. In addition, the Regent of Tamba also expressed his gratitude to regional officials and Jembrana Forkopimda staff for their cooperation ahead of the Indonesian President’s arrival in Jembrana. I ask for the cooperation of all parties to ensure that the President’s visit to Jembrana goes smoothly and safely, he said. If his presence is confirmed, President Jokowi will come to Jembrana for the first time to repeat the memory of the people of Jembrana visited directly by President Soeharto when he inaugurated the Palasari dam in Melaya district in the 1990s. Author: Anom

