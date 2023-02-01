Ensuring a better life for the population





Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has set an example through his own actions. During the inspection in Hainan, Xi visited the home of Wang Bohe, an ethnic Li villager, and participated in the process of frying tea leaves in the family’s tea craft workshop, where he bought two tea bags. He encouraged Wang and his family to manage the tea business well and become more and more well-off. During a conversation with locals, Xi learned how villagers developed industries based on local conditions, and protected and kept alive their traditional ethnic culture. Ordinary people’s lives are always on Xi’s mind, especially around the Chinese Lunar New Year, one of the country’s most important traditional holidays. In January 2022, Xi joined Shi Hongbing, a villager in northern China’s Shanxi Province, as Shi prepared Lunar New Year food with his family. The village of Shi, Fengnanyuan, was among those hardest hit by the unprecedented floods that hit Shanxi the previous fall. Shi showed Xi around his new home, which had been rebuilt with a government grant and other relief measures distributed after the floods. “I came to Shanxi mainly out of concern for people whose work and lives were affected by the disaster last year,” Xi told villagers. “I am reassured to see that the reconstructed houses are of good quality, the subsidies are in place and you are so well prepared for the festival,” Xi said. In his 11th visit to local people ahead of the Chinese New Year – via video link this year – Xi spoke with residents of Shiyi Village in Mianyang City, south China’s Sichuan Province. west). The village was rebuilt after a devastating earthquake in 2008 and has become an exemplary village with its specialty agricultural products and abundant tourism resources, featuring the Qiang ethnic group. Xi asked about the village’s income and the number of tourists visiting the village, among other aspects of their life and work, and was pleased to learn that local agriculture and agrotourism businesses are flourishing. “You have set a good example of rural revitalization in the new era,” Xi said, encouraging villagers to strive together for common prosperity and a more prosperous life. Since assuming the high office of the Party in November 2012, Xi has repeatedly stressed his commitment to meeting people’s aspirations for a better life, and wherever his visits have taken him – from remote border areas to neighborhoods. of a metropolis – people’s livelihoods and developments have always been a priority in its heart. “To ensure that everyone leads a better life, we must never rest on what we have achieved, and there is still a long way to go.” The President’s busy schedule over the past decade and more is a living demonstration of his actions backing up his words.

