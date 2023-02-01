Politics
Boris Johnson meets with Republicans on Capitol Hill on Ukraine
‘What is this place?’ Boris Johnson marvels at the Capitol tunnel as he launches his charm offensive with Republicans after his last meeting with Zelensky in Kyiv
- Boris Johnson met with Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill
- He was lobbying to support Ukraine
- He marveled at an underground tunnel in a massive complex
Boris Johnson roamed the halls of the US Capitol on Tuesday, meeting with Republicans to urge them to continue US support for Ukraine.
It was a marked change from his last time on Capitol Hill when he was British Prime Minister and received the honors that a visiting head of state receives a massive security presence, closed corridors and help lines the following.
This time, Johnson sabotaged it between the House and Senate office buildings that make up the Capitol complex, a stretch of six buildings on four acres where it can take up to 20 minutes to walk from point A to point B.
The former prime minister even had to do like a lawmaker and walk through one of the underground tunnels to avoid the rainy Washington weather as he walked from meeting to meeting.
‘What is this place?’ he asked as he walked through the Cannon Tunnel, where student artwork from congressional districts across the country hangs on the walls.
Boris Johnson met with Republicans on Capitol Hill, including Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell
Johnson met with Republicans after visiting President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv earlier this month.
And his visit comes as some Republicans have expressed concern about the amount of money the United States is sending to Ukraine, arguing it could be better spent in America.
Johnson met with a range of Republicans, including Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Sen. Lindsey Graham and Rep. Jim Banks. He even met Newt Gingrich when he was in McCarthy’s office.
He told Fox News’ Bret Baier he was on Capitol Hill lobbying for Kyiv.
“Now is not the time to delay any support for Ukraine. Now is the time to double our support. Give them what they need, be it tanks or long-range artillery fire,” he said.
“They must expel Putin from all the territory. And I know how people in America have done an amazing job. The sooner Putin leaves Ukraine, the sooner we return to stability and the more powerful the message we send to people like China.
Boris Johnson also met President Kevin McCarthy
Johnson met former President Newt Gingrich while in McCarthy’s office
Johnson expresses his admiration as he walks through the Cannon Tunnel, where artwork by students from congressional districts across the country hangs on the walls
The former prime minister was one of President Joe Biden’s staunchest allies when it came to supporting Ukraine in its quest to oust Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces.
When he was in Kyiv earlier this month, he was offered the opportunity to show his solidarity by signing an Nlaw anti-tank weapon.
During this visit, he called on the world to “double” its support for the battered nation.
Johnson was last on Capitol Hill in September last year, where he met with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
When Johnson arrived for their meeting, Pelosis showed him a photo of Winston Churchill’s 1941 speech to Congress.
Pelosi’s father, Thomas D’Alesandro, was a congressman at the time, representing Maryland, and was present during the speech.
The speaker showed Johnson where her father was in the photo.
“You’re kidding me,” Johnson said, leaning down to take a closer look at the photo as he grabbed Pelosi’s hand. ‘It’s incredible.’
Boris Johnson was pictured signing his name on an anti-tank weapon in Ukraine to show solidarity with the country during his visit to Kyiv earlier this month.
Then Speaker Nancy Pelosi showed Boris Johnson a photo of Winston Churchill’s speech to Congress in 1941 when the then Prime Minister visited the Capitol on September 22.
Zelensky delivered his own speech to Congress and traveled to Washington DC on December 21.
“Russian tyranny has lost control over us,” he said at the time.
Zelensky received repeated cheers from Republicans and Democrats who filled the chamber, including a group of lawmakers who unfurled a Ukrainian flag on the floor of the House.
Advertising
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11698865/Boris-Johnson-meets-Republicans-Capitol-Ukraine.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- WATCH: Trump pleads 5th in deposition for New York Attorney General’s office
- Boris Johnson meets with Republicans on Capitol Hill on Ukraine
- Chinese actor Hu Ge makes surprise announcement on wedding and birth of his daughter, Entertainment News
- Aggies close out Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate
- Shimano S-Phyre and Aerolite goggles redesigned for aerodynamics and fashion
- Brother Of Ryan O’Neal actor was 77 – Deadline
- Stock Market Today: Stocks Gain Ahead of Fed Meeting
- University of Glasgow – University News
- Omar El Allami joins the women’s tennis staff
- BBC Arabic Radio’s final broadcast after 85 years
- Actor Alec Baldwin has been officially charged for a fatal on-set shooting | News
- Ralph Lauren Launches Cashmere Recycling Program – Robb Report