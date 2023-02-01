Boris Johnson roamed the halls of the US Capitol on Tuesday, meeting with Republicans to urge them to continue US support for Ukraine.

It was a marked change from his last time on Capitol Hill when he was British Prime Minister and received the honors that a visiting head of state receives a massive security presence, closed corridors and help lines the following.

This time, Johnson sabotaged it between the House and Senate office buildings that make up the Capitol complex, a stretch of six buildings on four acres where it can take up to 20 minutes to walk from point A to point B.

The former prime minister even had to do like a lawmaker and walk through one of the underground tunnels to avoid the rainy Washington weather as he walked from meeting to meeting.

‘What is this place?’ he asked as he walked through the Cannon Tunnel, where student artwork from congressional districts across the country hangs on the walls.

Johnson met with Republicans after visiting President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv earlier this month.

And his visit comes as some Republicans have expressed concern about the amount of money the United States is sending to Ukraine, arguing it could be better spent in America.

Johnson met with a range of Republicans, including Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Sen. Lindsey Graham and Rep. Jim Banks. He even met Newt Gingrich when he was in McCarthy’s office.

He told Fox News’ Bret Baier he was on Capitol Hill lobbying for Kyiv.

“Now is not the time to delay any support for Ukraine. Now is the time to double our support. Give them what they need, be it tanks or long-range artillery fire,” he said.

“They must expel Putin from all the territory. And I know how people in America have done an amazing job. The sooner Putin leaves Ukraine, the sooner we return to stability and the more powerful the message we send to people like China.

Johnson expresses his admiration as he walks through the Cannon Tunnel, where artwork by students from congressional districts across the country hangs on the walls

The former prime minister was one of President Joe Biden’s staunchest allies when it came to supporting Ukraine in its quest to oust Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces.

When he was in Kyiv earlier this month, he was offered the opportunity to show his solidarity by signing an Nlaw anti-tank weapon.

During this visit, he called on the world to “double” its support for the battered nation.

Johnson was last on Capitol Hill in September last year, where he met with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

When Johnson arrived for their meeting, Pelosis showed him a photo of Winston Churchill’s 1941 speech to Congress.

Pelosi’s father, Thomas D’Alesandro, was a congressman at the time, representing Maryland, and was present during the speech.

The speaker showed Johnson where her father was in the photo.

“You’re kidding me,” Johnson said, leaning down to take a closer look at the photo as he grabbed Pelosi’s hand. ‘It’s incredible.’

Boris Johnson was pictured signing his name on an anti-tank weapon in Ukraine to show solidarity with the country during his visit to Kyiv earlier this month.

Then Speaker Nancy Pelosi showed Boris Johnson a photo of Winston Churchill’s speech to Congress in 1941 when the then Prime Minister visited the Capitol on September 22.

Zelensky delivered his own speech to Congress and traveled to Washington DC on December 21.

“Russian tyranny has lost control over us,” he said at the time.

Zelensky received repeated cheers from Republicans and Democrats who filled the chamber, including a group of lawmakers who unfurled a Ukrainian flag on the floor of the House.