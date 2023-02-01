PM Modi to inaugurate Delhi-Mumbai expressway on February 12





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the long-awaited Delhi-Mumbai highway on February 12. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari informed on his Twitter about the change of plan and said, “Date change. Now Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji will inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa section of the #Delhi_Mumbai_Expressway on 12 February”. In his earlier tweet, he said the expressway would be inaugurated on February 4. “To be inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji on February 4, the Sohna-Dausa section of the #Delhi_Mumbai_Expressway will enable commuters to reach Jaipur from Delhi within two hours,” he said. Gadkari, however, did not share further details. Local BJP sources said there was a change of date in reference to Prime Minister Modi’s plan as there is a good chance he will travel to Dausa on February 12 to inaugurate the express highway which was previously limited to the virtual meeting. However, the last-minute change is part of a strategy to appeal to local voters of different categories. Initially he visited Mangarh keeping in mind the tribal voters then he visited Malaseri Dungri in Bhilwara keeping in mind the Gujjars and this time his visit to Dausa is targeted for the Meena community. Previously, the Tribals, Gujjars and Meena were seen as the Congress vote bank which the BJP is now eyeing keeping in mind the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, sources said. Gujjars and Meenas make up a strong vote bank in eastern Rajasthan. Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena currently sitting on the dharna is calling for a CBI investigation into the paper leak case. He is considered a key leader in eastern Rajasthan. This dharna would expose the factionalism of the party as former ministers and CM Raje and his team support it, but not the party organization. Thus, Modi’s visit could help Kirodi Lal Meena dissolve the protest and thus comes the change of plan, the officials have confirmed. This visit, if it happens, can be described as a balancing act to make Gujjars and Meenas happy. This can also be attributed to a political visit keeping in mind the Rajasthan Assembly polls and the ongoing dharna of Kirodi.

