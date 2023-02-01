Stormy Daniels sarcastically thanks Donald Trump after insulting him





A day after a Manhattan grand jury reportedly began hearing evidence about the allegedly silent money he allegedly paid back to him in 2006, Trump felt compelled to discuss on his Truth Social platform what he has called Stormy nonsense.

Trump has previously said in all caps that he NEVER HAD AN AFFAIR, and called Daniels a horseface, and this time he admitted the affair, but blamed the scandal surrounding it on his former lawyer Michael Cohen, whom he did not identify by name.

As for Stormy’s nonsense, it is VERY OLD and happened a long time ago, well after the very publicly known and accepted deadline of the statute of limitations. I placed complete reliance on the JUDGMENT AND OPINION OF COUNCIL, that I had every reason to believe that he was licensed to practice law, was competent and was able to provide services appropriately strong legal frameworks. He came from a good law firm, represented other clients over the years, and there was NO reason not to rely on him, and I did.

Despite the rude tone of the post, Daniels enjoyed it for a very specific reason, which she noted in a very sarcastic thank you tweet:

But the snark didn’t stop there.

Others joined in the mockery, including constitutional attorney Mark S. Zaid, who agreed with Daniels that Trump’s admission was very important.

Daniels porn star Joanna Angel responded to the post with a take on what the former president was really saying.

