Gold as an inflation hedge makes Turkey the biggest buyer in the world

The demand for jewelry in the country has also increased and jumped 32% year-on-year in the last quarter of 2022. Despite the rise in the local price of gold during the 4th quarter, the surge in consumer inflation put forward the investment motive, the WGC said.

Turkey has boosted its ambitions to produce more gold than the current average of 35 tons per year over the past five years, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last week. Along with oil, gold is one of the most imported commodities, he said at the opening of a new gold mine in the west of the country.

We have the reserves to meet at least half of the demand in this area.

Gold is also a popular commodity among Turkish households who use it as a hedge against monetary and inflationary pressures.

Consumer inflation in Turkey accelerated to 85% last year before falling to 64% in December, thanks to a series of unconventional monetary policies that saw interest rates fall despite the unbridled price growth. The Turkish lira depreciated by almost 30% last year.

The price of gold in lira has risen by 40% on an annual basis, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

After a US case against Turkish state lender Halkbank for failing to comply with sanctions against Iran, Turkey repatriated all of its gold holdings from the United States. According to the Turkish Central Banks Annual Report 2021, gold is kept at the Bank of England, the Istanbul Stock Exchange and the central bank.

Turkey’s imports of precious metals and gemstones rose nearly 600% in December 2022 from a year earlier, according to separate data released by the national statistics agency TurkStat on Tuesday. Energy and gold are the main drivers of Turkey’s trade deficit, which widened by 42% over the same period.

(By Kerim Karakaya and Beril Akman)

Read more: 2022 was the strongest year for gold demand in over a decade