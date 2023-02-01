Rotary President Joko Widodo is leaving for Bali, so isn’t there a reshuffle today?





The president said:wednesday pon tomorrow. Thursday Thursday Wow“. It is said that Wednesday Pon is his “day”. Indonesian President Joko Widodo make reshuffle cupboard. Questions were also sent to the Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Security (Menkopolhukam) Mahfud MD. News Agency Quote Included betweenthis prime minister said there was no agenda at the presidential palace on Wednesday. “I don’t know. There is no agenda at the Palace (Wednesday), the president ke bali“, explained Mahfud MD after the celebration of the 1st centenary of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) at Taman Mini Indonesia Indah, Tuesday evening (31/1/2023). Regarding the information about the cabinet reshuffle or reshuffle plan that will be carried out by President Joko Widodo on Wednesday Pon, Mahfud MD said that only the president is aware. “I don’t know, it’s the president himself who knows,” he said. While adding that there was no invitation from the President to come to the Jakarta Palace today, Wednesday. Separately, President Joko Widodo when asked by reporters about the reshuffle of Indonesian Cabinet Ministers ahead on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, which coincides with Pon Wednesday in the Javanese calendar, asked the public to wait. “Yes, just wait for Wednesday Pon tomorrow. Thursday, Thursday salary,” said the President of the Republic of Indonesia after attending the summit of the 8th anniversary celebration of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) in Jakarta on Tuesday ( 31/ 1/2023) evening. The question of President Joko Widodo going to “reshuffle” his cabinet on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 arose because the president is known to have frequently announced important policies on Wednesday Pon. News of Indonesia’s Maju cabinet reshuffle spread after PDI Perjuangan politicians lobbied for President Jokowi to reshuffle NasDem party ministers after the party said it would put Anies Baswedan as its presidential candidate. presidency in the 2024 elections. In Advanced Indonesian Cabinet there are three ministers from the NasDem party, namely Minister of Environment and Forests Siti Nurbaya Bakar, Minister of Communication and Information Johnny G. Plate, as well as Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo .



