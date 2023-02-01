Trump takes ‘Fifth’, repeats ‘same answer’ in AG James deposition





Former President Donald Trump invoked the Fifth Amendment and answered “the same answer” to hundreds of questions about his real estate business during a deposition last summer as part of the US civil fraud investigation. State Attorney General Letitia James shows a newly released video.

The 76-year-old 45th president ultimately invoked his right against self-incrimination more than 400 times, according to the first video obtained by CBS News.

Trump showed up at the attorney general’s office in lower Manhattan on Aug. 10 to be sworn in for about four hours, responding “Yes” when James asked if he understood the rules.

“Anything you say during this exam may be used in civil proceedings, and this may include civil enforcement proceedings or criminal proceedings. Do you understand that?” asked the New York AG.

“I think so,” Trump replied.

“Is it yes?” James asked.

“I don’t know what I did wrong, but the answer is yes, I understand,” Trump said.

After James advised Trump that “any willful misrepresentation” on his part could constitute perjury, the former president was allowed to make an opening statement.

Trump called the state’s attorney general “a renegade, out-of-control prosecutor” and called his investigation “the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country.”

New York State Attorney General Letitia James has filed a $250 million lawsuit against the Trump Organization. PA

“Anyone in my position who would not take the Fifth Amendment would be a fool, an absolute fool,” Trump said, adding that “I respectfully decline to answer questions about the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the State Constitution. United” on the advice of his lawyers.

“That will be my answer to any other question,” he continued.

The following month, James filed a $250 million lawsuit against Trump, his three eldest children — Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric — and the Trump Organization, alleging the company had fraudulently inflated the value of their properties to obtain loans and favorable tax advantages.

In the video, Kevin Wallace, the senior law enforcement attorney at the AG’s office, noted “for the record” that Trump’s statement was “long” and that “we are not deal with many characterizations,” as he began to question the former president. .

At the start, Trump responded to three questions with, “For all the reasons provided in my response, which is incorporated herein in its entirety, I decline to answer the question.”

Former President Donald Trump gestures as he leaves Trump Tower for a deposition on August 10, 2022, as part of the civil investigation by State Attorney General Letitia James.AP

Then Wallace informed him that he could say “the same answer…to speed things up,” a suggestion Trump echoed.

At one point, Wallace questioned the former president about the approaches he made to financial institutions for loan applications.

In February 2022, accounting firm Mazars USA, which has prepared 10 years of filings for the Trump Organization, said the filings “should no longer be relied upon.”

“The valuations contained herein reflect false and misleading valuation statements; Is that correct?” Wallace asked.

“Same answer,” Trump said.

Wallace asked if Trump was “aware” that the statements “contained false and misleading statements.”

“Same answer,” replied the 45th president.

Wallace also asked Trump about the role of Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer of the Trump Org, who is serving a five-month sentence for tax evasion after pleading guilty last year, and current Comptroller Jeffrey McConney.

Both men were named in James’ lawsuit.

“From at least 2005 until today, you had an ongoing agreement with Mr. Weisselberg and Mr. McConney that they would prepare the statement of financial position in a manner that included valuations that depended on assumptions false and misleading as a means of inflating declared values; Is that correct?” Wallace asked.

“Same answer,” repeated Trump.

In addition to Weisselberg’s conviction, a Manhattan judge ordered the Trump Organization on January 13 to pay $1.6 million in fines.

James’ trial is set to go to trial in October.

