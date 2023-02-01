Pak’s defense minister accuses Imran Khan of dragging the country into a bloodbath – Jammu Kashmir Latest News | Tourism





SIALKOT [Pakistan], January 31: Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Sunday accused Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan of plunging Pakistan into bloodshed and chaos, adding that the former prime minister should stop calling on the military for help and play politics alone because no one will help him now, The News International reported. Asif made the statements during a press conference at his residence in Sialkot, Pakistan. The News International report further quoted Asif saying that the PTI had the assemblies platform which they rejected, and now they were asking the institutions to facilitate them for talks with the government. He said Khan made baseless accusations and allegations against former President Asif Ali Zardari. as Zardari wanted to have Khan killed. Because of this, there were fears of bloodshed in Pakistani politics and at that time, if anything had happened, Khan would have been responsible, according to the report. He further mentioned that the Pakistan People’s Party leaders had made sacrifices in the fight against terror, citing the assassinations of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. He also mentioned that by accusing Asif Zardari of wanting him dead, Imran changed his position yet again, which could bring more chaos to an already beleaguered country. Asif also blamed Khan for the country’s economic downfall. He said that all the cards Khan had played had become useless. “Khan used to blame the US for toppling his government, but now he’s accusing acting chief minister Mohsin Naqvi of doing it. This is a glaring contradiction in Khan’s words and actions,” the report added, quoting it. The minister said that the PTI had called for the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies and that Imran himself had said that he did not want to sit with thieves. and dacoits. After that, he said his party members would withdraw their resignations from the assembly, the minister claimed in the report. The report quotes him as saying that when the resignations from the PTI began to be accepted, Imran Khan said, “We are coming back to the assembly”. (ANI)

Previous articleCanadian MP urges Trudeau cabinet to make room for Uyghur refugees

The main daily newspaper in Jammu and Kashmir, India

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyexcelsior.com/pak-defence-minister-accuses-imran-khan-of-taking-country-into-bloodshed/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos